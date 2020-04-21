Editorial: SC's risky reopening puts the onus on all of us. Let's work together

While serious disagreement remains about whether Gov. Henry McMaster acted prematurely this week to reopen some of South Carolina’s beaches and many retail stores, we all must find common ground in determining what this new reality will look like. In short, it shouldn’t look anything like what it did two months ago.
As the governor begins easing coronavirus-related restrictions across the state, he essentially is placing a big bet on the common sense of those he governs. Regardless of what we personally think about his decision, we must try to prove him right.
We’re off to an encouraging start as most beach communities, particularly those in Charleston County, have decided to keep their beaches closed for the time being. Given the choice by the governor, the beach communities made the right call.
An emergency ordinance pending before Charleston City Council — based partly on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — also sends the right message. It would do the following:
• Require businesses that reopen to post their new occupancy limit (either five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space, or 20% of the fire marshal’s occupancy limit).
• Require them to have at least one full-time employee monitoring occupancy and temporarily closing the doors, if the store’s limit is reached.
• Work to ensure that customers, employees and contractors remain at least 6 feet apart. These steps may include signs, floor markings and designating aisles as one-way — the kinds of steps many grocery stores have taken.
• Require businesses to increase their hygiene standards and cleaning through signs, employee messaging and ensuring proper air circulation.
• Monitor employees for symptoms and act promptly to separate anyone with a fever — and forbid employees reporting to work when sick.
Whether the City Council adopts the ordinance or not, these requirements are something every business reopening in every corner of this state and beyond should follow as best it can for the foreseeable future. Mayor John Tecklenburg called the proposed ordinance a bid to “make lemonade out of a situation that’s a bit like lemons for all of us.”
South Carolina may experience fewer cases and deaths than once feared, but we’re far from out of the woods. We haven’t even seen a two-week-long drop in the number of positive test results. And we still lack the public health infrastructure to conduct rapid testing and contact tracing that experts say is key to keeping COVID-19 in check.
If we fail to act responsibly, there’s a good chance that COVID-19 will get a second wind and flare up again with equally damaging results. We must not let that happen.
As much as anything else, keeping a sense of unity in our fight against the coronvavirus might be our greatest challenge, as we all experience angst about our economic future and chafe at being house-bound. It’s tough not to take sides when we see protesters violating the advice of public health experts as they seek a prompt return to normal.
But regardless of what our leaders decide, we should remain unified about this: For as long as COVID-19 remains a threat — and that will be until a vaccine or successful treatment is found — we must all wash our hands a bit longer, try to stay 6 feet away from others and especially avoid others if we’re feeling sick. The end to our ordeal won’t be shaped only by our doctors, nurses, first responders, elected leaders and the like. It will be shaped by all of us.