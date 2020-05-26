Editorial: SC witness requirement does nothing to prevent vote fraud. Repeal it

The Legislature removed South Carolina’s biggest impediment to voting amid the pandemic when it passed a law this month to let all registered voters cast absentee ballots in the June primaries and runoffs.

This change ensures that the overwhelming majority of S.C. voters can vote from the safety of their homes rather than having to put their health and the health of others at risk by voting in person at crowded polling places. And the more people who choose this option, the less crowded — and therefore safer — it will be for those who choose to vote in person, and those who have to work at polling sites. So we continue to urge everyone to employ this option.

But even the absentee ballot was out of reach for a small segment of registered voters because of a requirement that ballots returned by mail include the signature of a witness. Those who live alone and aren’t allowing themselves to have any contact with others for fear of becoming infected with COVID-19 would have had to break their quarantine to obtain that signature.

So as much as we dislike having to rely on the courts to enact public policy, we welcome U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs’ order Monday requiring South Carolina to lift the witness-signature requirement for the June elections.

That law, enacted in 1982 after a powerful state senator from Dillon County was convicted on federal vote-buying charges, is modeled on the requirement that a notary public attest to signatures on legal documents, but it allows anyone of any age to act as a witness. Judge Childs noted that although the state argued that the requirement is an essential part of its efforts to prevent voter fraud, it offered no evidence.

To the contrary, State Election Director Marci Andino undermined that argument herself when she wrote to Gov. Henry McMaster, Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas in March listing the no-witness option as one of five “potential solutions to conducting safe and secure elections in the midst of a pandemic.”

It wasn’t her request but her explanation that shot a hole clear through the state’s argument: “Absentee voting also requires voters to have another person witness their signature when returning their ballot. While election officials check the voter’s signature, the witness signature offers no benefit to election officials as they have no ability to verify the witness signature. Removing the requirement for a witness signature would remove a barrier many voters would likely encounter while in self-isolation.”

Obviously, those witness signatures aren’t doing anything to prevent voter fraud if the Election Commission isn’t even looking at them.

Although a state doesn’t normally have to have a good reason for its laws, it needs one for laws that violate or even compromise our constitutional rights — as Judge Childs’ correctly recognized the witness requirement does during a pandemic.

She also implied that the requirement wouldn’t hinder anyone’s ability to vote during normal times. She’s probably right about that. (She’s certainly right that enforcing the requirement that absentee ballots be returned by Election Day doesn’t infringe on anyone’s right to vote.)

But Ms. Andino’s explanation of what the state does with those witness signatures — essentially, nothing — argues strongly for the Legislature to permanently remove the requirement, if only because conservatives rightly oppose laws that serve no purpose.