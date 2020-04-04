Editorial: SC, US need much more COVID-19 testing

Public and private labs nationwide are processing more than 100,000 coronavirus tests daily. In a country of some 330 million people — one that now has more official cases than China — that’s still not nearly enough to help stanch the spread of COVID-19 and protect front-line health care workers.
The president already has evoked a wartime powers act to produce ventilators. He needs to do the same for SARS-CoV-2 testing to help public health generals marshal forces to manage this pandemic and help get Americans back to work sooner.
A massive testing effort is needed because there’s no proven treatment, no vaccine, and authorities still don’t know how many people have the disease or have had the disease and were asymptomatic but capable of spreading it. With relatively few tests available, doctors, hospital systems and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still can’t agree on who should be tested and who shouldn’t. Meanwhile, the accuracy of some tests is being called into question, with some authorities saying as many as a third of those infected have tested false-negative.
In other words, our public health officials don’t have a handle on the dimensions of the pandemic and thus have only a hazy forecast on when and how to return to normalcy — or what will be a new normal. Might the “Brave New World” even demand a “safe” ID card? On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved a pin-prick blood test for protective antibodies that could pave the way to identifying those no longer at risk.
From an economic standpoint, we know we can’t self-isolate forever and print money limitlessly. But with more widespread testing, we can better contain the spread, identify and isolate hot spots and manage the stresses on our medical system.
So far, six big commercial laboratories are doing the bulk of the testing, though individual hospital systems, such as MUSC, are bringing more of the work in-house and private companies are rushing to get new quick-test platforms to market. A cohesive national effort is needed — obviously as soon as possible — as most public health experts agree that widespread testing is still our next best step.
And until there’s a cure or vaccine, tests for the COVID-19 virus will need to be included in panel tests that detect other common pathogens.
Rightly, the FDA has rush-approved several quick-test platforms that give positive or negative results within a few minutes. In addition to nasal-swab testing, more blood testing is needed, too, so doctors can get a deeper look at who has been exposed and developed antibodies for fighting off infections, which would help clear people to resume their regular lives without fear.
Widespread blood tests also can help researchers develop treatments and vaccines and help epidemiologists devise ways to slow or halt the contagion.
The fight against COVID-19 is filled with challenges and conundrums. The creation of a cohesive, national testing regimen is vital to let us start sorting them out, one by one.
President Donald Trump should use his authority to order a public-private effort to expand testing as soon as possible as we head into what are expected to be the darkest days of the pandemic. Such a step would help ensure we can emerge from them as soon as possible.