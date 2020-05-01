Editorial: SC should move quickly but cautiously on COVID-19 contact tracing

The good news from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is that the agency has taken steps to increase its disease contact monitoring capability tenfold since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing on $45 million in emergency funds provided by the governor and Legislature.
That’s a good first step to help prevent a resurgence in coronavirus cases once the state’s economy fully reopens; it almost assuredly won’t be enough.
Medical experts at the national and state levels agree that every state and community needs, at a minimum, good contact tracing capabilities and an adequate number of tests to reopen safely.
The availability of tests remains a potential bottleneck, but it may not be as severe as some have suggested, particularly in South Carolina, where the infection rate has been much lower than in the hardest-hit states. New York had almost 1,500 cases for every 100,000 residents as of last week, while South Carolina had fewer than 200 cases per 100,000.
South Carolina has tested just over 1% of its population.
Widespread testing in doctors’ offices remains a long way off, Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force said this week. A strategic use of testing focused on first responders, health care staff and other critical personnel with high exposure likely will continue to be necessary as we reopen.
Testing capability will continue to grow over the summer, but if social distancing protocols are maintained, the danger of a new wave of cases will be much diminished.
Meanwhile, contact tracing remains a critical capability for controlling the further spread of COVID-19, at least until a vaccine is widely available, which might not be until 2022.
DHEC has been able to expand its contact tracing unit from 20 to 200 people through new hires and mobilizing retired and other available personnel. Its staff also has been working to trace contacts of known COVID-19 cases. But more capability is expected to be needed.
That’s why electronic contact tracing is also on the table. Many experts believe that Singapore’s smartphone-based contact tracing program greatly helped suppress the pandemic there. A similar app is being developed here by Google and Apple. Germany recently announced it was considering such a system.
Of course, this presents serious privacy concerns. The cellphone app used by Singapore allows each phone to keep a record of all others it has been near. Only when the phone’s user is shown to have COVID-19 can public health authorities access the user’s data, which they may keep for only 30 days.
If South Carolina considers such an app, the state must be transparent about how it would work — not just its potential benefit to public health but also what privacy safeguards could and could not be built in. Residents should be able to decide for themselves if they want to opt in, and if enough of them remain unconvinced, then that’s that.
National estimates of how many contact tracing workers we may need range from 100,000 to 300,000. That suggests South Carolina might need 1,500 to 4,500 contact tracers, which is seven to 22 times as many as we currently have. A COVID-19 contact tracing app would address that gap and possibly save significant sums. But first, we must be convinced it will do no harm.