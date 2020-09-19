Editorial: SC Senate budget bill is best insurance against midyear budget cuts

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and House leaders are understandably concerned about the Senate’s plan to spend $300 million for pay raises and bonuses for teachers, poll workers and some state employees, security upgrades at state prisons, tourism marketing and more.

By passing a state budget that takes on new spending commitments when we don’t know if we’ve reached the bottom of the COVID-19 recession, lawmakers increase the risk of painful midyear budget cuts early next year, or even later this year.

But shelving the Senate-passed budget and sitting on $86 million in projected new revenue and $775 million in surplus funding from previous years isn’t the way to prevent that.

Rather, passing H.5201 — with modifications — is the best insurance the Legislature has against across-the-board budget cuts if the state’s revenue collections come up short of economists’ already scaled-back projections.

That’s because the budget isn’t a budget in the traditional sense. It’s a continuation of the continuing resolution the Legislature passed in June, with 13 new spending items appended to it. And the bulk of the money is used to override an obscure spending law the Legislature passed after the last recession as part of an effort to satisfy credit-rating agencies.

Used to be if tax collections dropped too low to fund the current year’s budget, the state dipped into its rainy day fund immediately to make up the shortfall. Only after using the rainy day funds would lawmakers have to make mid-year budget cuts. But under the new law that we haven’t used yet, if the state Board of Economic Advisors lowers its revenue projection mid-year, that triggers an automatic across-the-board cut, which is the worst way to cut the state budget, because it treats vital programs the same as optional ones.

The bill the Senate passed Tuesday puts $500 million in surplus funds into a special reserve account that would be automatically tapped, just like the permanent rainy day fund used to be, to prevent the need for across-the-board cuts.

In other words, it does automatically what the House and the governor say they want to preserve the flexibility to do. Only it’ll already be done without having to worry about getting our legislators back to work (recall how hesitant they were to return in the spring and summer, when infection rates were supposed to be lower than in the fall and winter) and getting them to agree to a plan.

The Senate’s budget plan does include $300 million in new spending, primarily for the teacher raises, bonuses for state employees required to work during the worst of the pandemic, prison upgrades and a COVID contingency fund controlled by the state Department of Administration.

Although we might quibble with some of the choices, it’s a remarkably reasonable list of priorities, which explains why the Senate passed it 41-3.

At the same time, though, it’s conceivable that state tax collections could dip by more than the $500 million the Senate plan allows for if Congress doesn’t pass another extension of unemployment benefits or more businesses close.

So it wouldn’t be unreasonable for the House to trim the spending, or eliminate it entirely and put all $861 million in “new” revenue into the special fund to stave off midyear budget cuts. Lawmakers still would have the opportunity to come back in January or February and spend some of that money if the economy stabilizes, which is what Mr. McMaster and the House have implied they want to do anyway.

What would be unreasonable is for the House and the governor to reject the Senate’s insurance policy, which they can’t otherwise give us, to protect against those irresponsible across-the-board midyear budget cuts.