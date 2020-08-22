Editorial: SC needs a COVID-safe election in November. This is a good step

S.C. legislators have been promising for weeks that they’ll act in a special session this fall to make voting safer in the November elections, just like they did for the June primaries.

But they also had promised to act in a special session in April to keep state government operating after the fiscal year ended in June … and instead they adjourned without accomplishing anything after the Senate got bogged down in debate and House members went home.

House and Senate leaders had to agree to another special session in May to pass a temporary budget. And they won’t have the specter of a government shutdown forcing them to return if they can’t get everything done in the Sept. 15-24 session.

So it was reassuring when Senate President Harvey Peeler announced Monday that he was calling the Senate back to work on Sept. 2 to “protect the voter and the vote.” It sometimes takes the Senate longer than the House to work through disagreements — that’s by design — so it’s wise to build in that extra time on the front end. Reassuring too that House Speaker Jay Lucas puts that issue on his list of must-do items for the mid-September session, along with budgetary matters.

Lawmakers agreed to a simple, temporary fix for the primaries: allowing all registered voters to cast ballots through the normal absentee voting process, rather than needing one of the special reasons required in state law.

Between that and a court-ordered change that temporarily removed the requirement that absentee votes returned by mail include the signature of a “witness,” which election officials said they never check, the primaries went well everywhere except Richland County, which is a special case with special leadership problems. There was nothing to suggest any sort of fraud, the number of absentee votes more than tripled, and that reduced the wait to vote in person by keeping more than 100,000 extra voters away from polling places.

The most important thing the Legislature can do to make sure all registered voters who want to vote in November are able to vote is to again allow absentee voting for everyone. And if that’s all the Legislature can agree to do, then it should do that. But it ought to be able to agree to more.

Those changes alone might not be enough to produce a safe election in November, when many more people are expected to cast absentee ballots and poll-worker shortages will once again require some polling places to be consolidated. As State Election Commission Director Marci Andino explained in a letter last month to Mr. Peeler and Mr. Lucas, absentee voting increased from 61,000 in the 2016 statewide primaries to 191,000 this year. If it increases by the same rate in the general election, officials will have to count an unheard-of 1.6 million absentee ballots.

Ms. Andino has asked lawmakers to make five additional changes: remove the witness signature requirement; let voters apply online for absentee votes rather than mailing in their request for a ballot; allow election officials to set up drop boxes for returning absentee ballots so people don’t have to rely on the Post Office but also don’t have to go inside the election office; allow officials to designate central locations for curbside voting, which is provided for people with disabilities, so voters without disabilities won’t be as tempted to use that to avoid waiting in line; and give election officials more time to count absentee ballots.

It’s important to note what Ms. Andino is not asking lawmakers to do: She’s not asking to send out ballots, or even requests for ballots, to people who don’t ask for them; and she’s not asking to count ballots that arrive after Election Day. Unlike the others, those changes — particularly the first one — have the potential to invite fraud, if not handled carefully. Those are changes that the Legislature shouldn’t, and we’re confident won’t, make on the fly, if ever.

What Ms. Andino is asking for are all reasonable changes that would make voting safer for everyone and ensure that election officials have time to count all the votes that are turned in on time. That’s something all of our legislators should be eager to provide.