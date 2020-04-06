Editorial: SC needs a careful legislative session Wednesday, a wide-open one later

Legislative leaders say they need to bring the S.C. General Assembly back to work Wednesday to approve a plan to keep funding state government. It would not be worth the risk of bringing 170 people from across the state to the Statehouse — the current budget, after all, runs through June 30 — but for a law that requires them to adjourn on May 14.

Legislators suspend that law every year, by approving a sine die resolution — a backward sort of reference to the Latin for “with no appointed date for resumption” — that spells out the terms and times for lawmakers to meet after the statutory adjournment date.

So it should be easy enough to get the work done in a single afternoon. But even with the limited time together, it will be essential for legislators and staff to guard against familiarity of place and person and exercise paranoia-level caution: strictly maintaining their 6-foot social distance, limiting what they touch, washing their hands religiously and, yes, probably wearing face masks, which outside the medical setting actually are more about protecting other people than ourselves.

The danger was underscored on Monday when Gov. Henry McMaster finally set aside his legal reservations and ordered South Carolinians to stay home. Like the orders across the country, the new legal restrictions don’t go much farther than his earlier orders, but they include the magic words that many hope will convince holdouts to take seriously the need to limit their exposure to others.

The governor also supported lawmakers’ decision to meet on Wednesday, likening their work to that of cashiers and others who need to provide essential services. That work to extend the legislative session usually lists a limited number of bills lawmakers can take up and sharply restricts the number of days they can be back in session after mid-May.

But this year’s legislative session has been cut short by the spread of COVID-19, with an indefinite timeout called nearly two months before it was supposed to end. That left significant legislation in limbo. Santee Cooper reforms and public education reforms, among other things, still need to be addressed thoroughly and thoughtfully, even in a post-pandemic world.

Lawmakers also need time to deal with problems created or highlighted by the coronavirus shutdown of much of society, some of which we already know about, some of which we haven’t imagined yet.

We know, for instance, that they need to address problems with public participation in government during states of emergency — both restricting what can be done when the public can’t be present and tweaking their own rules so some small portion of legislators can participate in the legislative process from afar.

They might need to delay the June primaries, and allow broader absentee voting. (There’s good reason to allow everyone to vote absentee, but that’s a policy debate that might not be essential to get us through a pandemic.)

And while legislators hope to put the state on fiscal automatic pilot — authorizing state agencies to keep operating under this year’s state budget — at some point they will need to adjust that spending plan to take into account declining revenues and increasing expenses.

All of this means that there should be no limits on the bills that can be addressed once it’s safe for lawmakers to assemble, and extremely generous limits on the time in session: say a month to six weeks. They don’t need to rush through important decisions that could have long-lasting consequences for all of us.