Editorial: SC must protect workers from COVID-19 infection on the job

When Gov. Henry McMaster gathered his accelerateSC team last month to talk about reopening the economy, business leaders took turns explaining, sometimes with great frustration, that companies can be trusted to make responsible decisions as the coronavirus continues to stalk our state and nation. They assured the governor they care more than anyone about their employees and customers.

For most, if not all, of the people sitting around the socially distanced conference table, that was probably true. Give them the opportunity, and they probably would make responsible decisions about when to reopen (recall, for instance, that many businesses closed before any government ordered them to) and what sort of protections to put in place for employees and customers. In fact, most S.C. employers probably would act responsibly.

But just as there are some politicians, lawyers, doctors, teachers, mechanics, industrialists and journalists who are irresponsible, some business owners are irresponsible, too. That’s just a fact about practically any group of human beings. So, yes, some small and large business owners do not put the health and safety of their employees or customers first. Or second, or third.

So if Mr. McMaster’s Department of Employment and Workforce is going to revoke unemployment benefits from people who refuse to go back to work while COVID-19 remains a threat (and it is), and if the governor is going to urge businesses to reopen while COVID-19 remains a threat (and he is, and at some point he must), then he also needs to make sure those employees are protected on the job.

There’s a heavy assumption baked into South Carolina’s laws, regulations and enforcement culture that employees who don’t like their working conditions should look elsewhere for work. We don’t disagree, as long as regulators strictly enforce health and safety requirements. But there has to be a recognition that the standards for a safe and healthy workplace are different in the age of the novel coronavirus.

The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown reports that state officials have received about 300 complaints since mid-March about employers who don’t provide sufficient personal protective equipment such as masks, don’t allow employees to comply with social-distancing requirements and allow employees to keep working with COVID-19 symptoms. Some of these complaints might be exaggerations or even false — just as some employers are dishonest, so are some employees. But many are likely true. And that should concern all of us, even if we normally don’t think the state should play any role in employer-employee relations.

After all, we’re not talking about workers who complain that they don’t have adequate protection to handle caustic chemicals or to lift heavy packages; the rest of us are not endangered if they’re injured. But workers who don’t have adequate protection around coworkers or customers with COVID-19 can infect everyone they come into contact with, and they, in turn, can infect everyone they come into contact with.

It probably wouldn’t be wise for the Legislature to mess around with our state’s workforce safety, labor, worker compensation or liability laws when it convenes Tuesday; those laws are too complicated and contentious to try to change in a rush.

But the governor can send a strong signal to regulators that our normal pro-business mindset needs an adjustment for right now to make it a pro-public-health mindset — one that gives a benefit of the doubt to workers complaining about these unnecessary virus risks.

That’s something all responsible business owners ought to get behind. After all, they and their employees as well as customers are endangered, physically and economically, by businesses that take shortcuts.