Editorial: SC is pushing the limit of how much good contact tracing can do against COVID-19

Contact tracing — trying to find everyone who might have been close to a newly infected patient during the infectious period — has become increasingly important as COVID-19 has surged in recent weeks. The good news is that South Carolina is rapidly adding tracers, and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is doing a good job of reaching out to those who might have become infected, according to an official at MUSC, who says, “it’s been just great to work with them.”
The bad news is that the public does not yet have access to information about the adequacy of South Carolina’s contact-tracing workforce, how long it’s taking to begin a tracing operation, how well the state is following through with public assistance for people who must self-quarantine and the rate of compliance with voluntary quarantine measures.
DHEC says all that is coming, along with the growth in its contact-tracing workforce from 20 before the pandemic to as many as 4,000, if needed. The present number of tracers is above 400 and is expected to grow by another 600 in the next couple of weeks.
The worse news is what we already know about COVID-19: It’s spreading faster than ever in South Carolina, and unless all of us take social distancing and mask-wearing seriously, contact tracing becomes nearly impossible because we simply can’t keep up.
In its most recent COVID-19 report for the Charleston metropolitan area, MUSC was unable to supply any data on “ability to trace and monitor reported contacts of new COVID-19 cases in a timely manner.” And DHEC confirms that the data are not yet available.
Ideally, a contact tracer will get in touch with a new infectious-disease patient by telephone within two days of the diagnosis, which must be reported to the state. Then he or she will seek information on close contacts by the patient for at least the two prior days. People who potentially have been exposed will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days and may be given referrals for needed assistance.
COVID-19 presents an especially difficult tracing problem because people who have been infected may not realize it. They may never become sick, and if they do, it may not happen until several days after they’re infected. Yet they can infect others the entire time.
That means that even with a perfect contact tracing program, the burden of stopping the spread still falls on all of us, not just on the state health agency. According to Dr. Danielle Scheurer, who oversees MUSC’s internal contact tracing operation, the rising outbreak of COVID-19 cases among relatively young people most likely stems from a breakdown in social distancing, as shown in crowded beaches, protest marches and other throngs.
Imagine the difficulty of tracing all the people who may have been exposed in a crowd.
While the disease might not do as much damage to younger people as to the elderly or people with compromised immune systems, the potential is high for teens and young adults to spread it to the vulnerable populations through their families and other social contacts.
That’s why it is thoughtless to expose yourself in a way that could lead to infection. DHEC’s definition of exposure is spending 15 minutes within 6 feet of a carrier — although you can become infected in a shorter time.
Many carriers may be unaware they are capable of transmitting the virus. For instance, the 29403 ZIP code north of Calhoun Street has the second-most reported cases of any in the state at 606. But DHEC estimates that another 3,700 people in that ZIP code have been infected, or more than one in five residents. That’s 3,700 people in the area who are unaware they are carrying the disease. .
A good rule of thumb: If you don’t know the person who is closer than 6 feet to you for longer than a few minutes, assume you have been exposed to COVID-19. So if you don’t want to become a statistic, keep your distance, and wear your mask whenever you’re around other people. That will help the state trace the next potential spreader more easily.