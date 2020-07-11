Editorial: SC has to get kids back in school next month, whatever it takes

With COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in South Carolina reaching new highs nearly every day, and South Carolina's first child death reported Saturday, a lot of people are getting cold feet about even the most careful plans for sending kids back to school next month.

It just feels too dangerous. We’re worried about the health of the children, the health of their teachers, the schools’ legal liability and the prospect of pushing the community’s infection and death rates even higher.

That makes the latest “advice” from the American Academy of Pediatrics particularly timely: “All policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”

Unlike teachers and school administrators and politicians — who can be influenced by legitimate but adult-focused concerns such as getting parents back to work and the economy back on track and the cost of extra protections necessary to meet health guidelines — the 64,000-member academy is focused solely on what it perceives to be the best interests of children. And it has concluded that being in school, even or perhaps especially in the midst of a pandemic, is in their best interest.

This doesn’t mean we just throw kids into schools and forget about the coronavirus. It certainly doesn’t mean we dismiss the precautions as “tough & expensive” and “very impractical,” as the president did on Wednesday; practically everything we’ve done since COVID-19 began its assault on the United States has been tough and expensive and very impractical.

It means we make getting kids back into the classroom our top priority. It means we take the necessary steps to get the infection rates down and spend the money we need to get kids safely into classrooms.

The recommendations are based on two equally important principles: being in school is more valuable to children, and COVID-19 is less of a threat to children than many of us recognize.

The pediatricians noted — as our editorial staff and many educators have since the spring — that most children don’t learn as well with remote education as they do in the classroom, where a teacher can monitor and assist them. They also reminded us that schools provide much more to children than just book-learning, including meals, physical activity and social and emotional support from friends, teachers and staff. School officials also serve as crucial outside eyes, looking out for signs of physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, substance abuse and depression.

On the other side of the ledger, the academy noted, most evidence indicates that children with COVID-19 don’t get as sick as adults. Yes, some children have died; yes, there have been some bizarre complications. But those are the rare exceptions.

Although the academy engages in public policy debates, it is first and foremost an organization of physicians, whose primary job is to keep children healthy. We can’t overstate the importance of its conclusion that the damage done to children by closing schools outweighs the potential damage done by increasing their potential exposure to COVID-19.

Not only don’t children tend to get as sick from COVID-19 as adults, but the academy also pointed to “mounting evidence” that we were simply wrong to think that closing schools would reduce community spread of COVID-19, an idea that was based on our experience with the flu. “Although children and adolescents play a major role in amplifying influenza outbreaks,” the advice says, “to date, this does not appear to be the case with SARS-CoV-2.”

If we’re not comfortable sending kids back to school when we’re recording 1,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the answer isn’t to keep them home. It’s to reduce that number. It’s to limit our exposure to crowds, wear masks and keep a safe social distance from others when we’re out in public, wash our hands religiously and stay home whenever we display any symptoms.

We simply cannot be the kind of people who rob children of their education — and of all the other supports they receive from school — because we’re unwilling to take these simple steps.