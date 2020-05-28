Editorial: SC GOP ballot question aims to lock you out of primaries. Don't fall for it

The good news is that the S.C. Democratic Party is taking 2020 off from defiling our primary ballots with nonbinding referendum questions designed to pressure elected officials into doing the will of party hacks and make those same voters angry when their favored policies aren’t enacted.

The bad news is that the Republican Party is not taking the year off, and in fact it’s doubling down on a grossly misleading question whose results it will use to try to force Republicans legislators to pass a law doing very nearly the opposite of what voters might reasonably believe it does.

The Republican ballot question sounds straight-forward enough: “Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?”

If only it were that simple.

The question actually has nothing to do with giving anybody a choice they don’t already have. Anybody who wants to join the Republican Party — or the Democratic Party, or any other party — is free to do so. Party officials will gladly accept your name, and your contact information, and your money if you want to offer it.

The ballot question is designed by party officials who want to force all of us to register our allegiance to a political party — or else be barred from participating in primaries. The results have no force of law, but if a majority of Republican primary voters say “yes,” those party leaders will use it as ammunition to demand that the Republicans who control the Legislature change long-standing state policy to close the ballot to all but the most partisan among us.

That might not be such a huge problem if we had competitive elections in November, but we rarely do.

Much as was the case a century ago when we had one-party Democratic rule, winning the primaries is tantamount to winning the election in most of South Carolina. The last Democrat to win a statewide election was Jim Rex, who was elected superintendent of education in 2006. So if you want a say in who is elected to statewide office, you have to vote in the Republican primary.

Democrats hold more than a third of legislative seats, almost all representing districts that were gerrymandered to ensure that a Democrat wins; nearly all of the other districts were gerrrymandered to ensure that a Republican wins. So in both cases, the elections are largely decided in the June primaries. In fact, the unfavored party didn’t even bother to field a candidate in this year’s general election in 90 of the state’s 170 legislative seats. The same is true in many county elections.

It’s easy enough, then, to understand why closed-primary advocates want to mislead voters about what they’re asking for.

It’s bad enough that political parties can require the State Election Commission to help them conduct what is essentially public opinion polling on our ballots — something both parties have routinely done for years. It’s worse when they turn those questions into push polls, with misleading wording designed to elicit the results they want. While we can’t stop political opportunists from spending their own money to do that, we certainly can stop them from using public funds and our ballots — our ballots — to do it. Or at least our Legislature can. And it should.

Actually, the Legislature should do more than that: It should bar the parties from adding any kind of questions to the primary ballots.

Meantime, everybody voting in the Republican Party can reject this effort to shut voters out of the election process — and to do so in such a misleading way — by voting “no” to ballot question No. 1. And unless there’s a Democratic contest on your ballot that you feel compelled to vote in, we’d urge everyone else to vote in the Republican primary, if only in order to vote “no” on this question.