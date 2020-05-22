Editorial: SC businesses shouldn't bear entire burden of COVID-19 jobless benefits

Unemployment insurance was created as part of the Social Security Act of 1935, as much to protect the economy as to protect individuals. It’s what economists call a counter-cyclical program, because it puts the most money into the economy at the moment the economy most needs a stimulus that the private sector can’t provide: Workers collect the payments when they lose their jobs through no fault of their own, which occurs more frequently during an economic downturn.

In all but a handful of states, employers pay for the program, because the only people who can draw unemployment insurance are just-laid-off workers, charging employers is the most efficient way to collect the money, and unless they’re paying minimum wage, employers have the option of adjusting pay downward to make up for the insurance cost.

The COVID-19 pandemic and our collective efforts to limit its spread have already cost more than 500,000 South Carolinians their jobs, and although the rate of job losses is slowing, more people are still losing their jobs every week. As a result, our $1.1 billion unemployment insurance trust fund is expected to dwindle to $300 million or less by year’s end — and sooner if our jobless numbers don’t start improving soon.

The trust fund is designed to get us through a recession, and at some point, we’ll have to replenish it. And now’s not too soon to figure out how.

Usually, it makes sense to continue asking employers to pay those bills. It also makes sense to group employers into different rate classes based on their layoff record, so the more people they let go, the more they pay into the fund. That’s because employers usually have some degree of choice about whether to eliminate jobs: They wanted to move into a different product line, they lost market share because they failed to prepare for changes in demand, they wanted to make a larger profit, and so on.

But when a pandemic sweeps into the state, and government orders people to stay home and businesses to close, or even when businesses voluntarily close, they aren’t acting to benefit themselves. They’re acting to help protect all of us. It’s much the same as individuals with essential jobs who get tested for COVID-19 not in order to help themselves — there’s still not a lot that can be done to treat people infected with the novel coronavirus — but to do their part to help protect the public health.

Just as individuals shouldn’t have to pay the cost of a test that’s not going to help them, those businesses that are forced to cut back in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 shouldn’t be punished with higher unemployment insurance premiums. Those should be obligations we all share, through general taxes.

Gov. Henry McMaster wants to use a good portion of the $2 billion South Carolina received through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund; his accelerateSC task force has recommended setting aside $500 million, which wouldn’t fully replenish the fund but would go a long way in that direction. That makes a lot of sense.

It also makes sense that businesses’ rate classifications shouldn’t be changed based on their COVID-19-related layoffs. And in fact, South Carolina is one of 26 states that have not been counting those layoffs against employers’ records.

But just as businesses have to reopen at some point — and by now, Gov. McMaster has lifted nearly all government restrictions on businesses — at some point they have to return to assuming responsibility if they continue to eliminate jobs.

At some point, too, Mr. McMaster will decide that South Carolina is no longer in a state of emergency. That’s when it will make sense to start counting new layoffs against businesses’ insurance classifications.