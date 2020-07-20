Editorial: Russian hackers still waging war

Cozy Bear definitely should not to be confused with Yogi or Smokey. Cozy Bear doesn’t prevent fires, it sets them.
The Russian hacking group was implicated in the hacking of Democratic National Committee servers in 2016 that exposed reams of material harmful to the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton.
Now the group is accused of trying to steal secrets of COVID-19 vaccine research from laboratories in the United States, Britain and Canada, according to an announcement by intelligence agencies of all three nations. Countermeasures to prevent Cozy Bear’s attempted theft could mean costly delays in getting an effective vaccine.
Cozy Bear is controlled by an intelligence unit of the Russian Federation. Yes, countries spy on each other, and yes, China is also notorious for stealing American business secrets. But this is more serious than “ordinary” cyber espionage. Some security experts compare it to Russian efforts, during the era of the Soviet Union, to steal atomic secrets.
That’s a measure of the importance Russia places on a vaccine for COVID-19. Achieving that prize and patenting it would confer enormous power.
Of course, Russia, and its leader, Vladimir Putin, routinely and blandly deny that Russia has anything to do with Cozy Bear. But special counsel Robert Mueller obtained White House permission to declassify highly secret intelligence that identified the name with a unit of Russian military intelligence, and actually named the names of the hackers who make up Cozy Bear.
Make no mistake: Russia remains an adversary, and its cyber groups such as Cozy Bear are waging war.
It is not an old-fashioned Cold War with arms races and military posturing and boastful Russian pledges to out-produce the United States. Today’s Russia still has the missiles and warheads, and still flourishes its global military reach and occasionally flies provocatively close to the United States and various allies. But even in the most favorable economic comparison its economy is one-fifth the size of the U.S. economy and less that one-tenth the size of the U.S. and free European economies combined.
This is a different sort of war, based on theft and hidden efforts to influence American and European elections, actions aimed at wearing down and tearing down democracies. But it is a war just the same, and we must face it head-on with our allies.