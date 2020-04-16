Editorial: Reform WHO but don't halt funding

President Donald Trump is suspending funding for the World Health Organization for its troubling ties to China and its failure to alert the world sooner of the dangers of the novel coronavirus. It’s clear that WHO needs to be reformed, but now is not the time to cripple such an essential group.
Instead of using the heavy hand of ending U.S. budgetary support for the organization, Mr. Trump should make a carefully documented appeal to other countries that have been affected by the spread of the disease to change the organization’s leadership and improve its effectiveness.
Unfortunately, his outburst has had the opposite effect. For example, the European Union’s top diplomat, Joseph Borelli, commenting on Twitter, wrote: “Deeply regret U.S. decision to suspend funding to WHO. There is no reason justifying this at a moment when their efforts are needed more than ever.”
Australia’s Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, sympathized with Mr. Trump’s criticism of the group but added that WHO “does a lot of important work. ... We are not going to throw the baby out with the bath water.”
Mr. Trump’s case against the WHO deserves careful consideration. Irwin Cotler, former minister of justice and attorney general of Canada, recently wrote that “on January 4, 2020, Dr. Ho Pak Leung — president of the University of Hong Kong’s Centre for Infection — indicated that it was highly probable that COVID-19 spread from human to human, and urged the implementation of a strict monitoring system.”
But according to Mr. Cotler, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission declared that preliminary investigations did not show any clear evidence of human-to-human transmission. “On Jan. 14, the WHO reaffirmed China’s statement,” which stood until Jan. 21, when China admitted there was such evidence. And yet “on January 22, 2020, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised China’s handling of the outbreak, commending China’s minister of health for his cooperation, and President Xi and Premier Li for their invaluable leadership and intervention.”
Attention should also be drawn to the WHO’s damaging lack of cooperation with Taiwan under pressure from China. Taiwan’s government informed the WHO on Dec. 31 of the possibility of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus, but the agency did not pass along the information to other countries. It was not until Jan. 21 that China confirmed that the disease spread from person to person. Until then, the WHO relied on Chinese denials of such transmission. And on Jan. 22, the group excluded Taiwan from a global conference on the emerging disease threat.
Three valuable weeks were lost because of this inaction, contributing to the explosive worldwide spread of the disease and the virtual shutdown of the American economy.
President Trump also has faced deserved criticism after initially describing COVID-19 as a hoax. To be better prepared for the next pandemic, we have encouraged an examination of what went right and what went wrong with the United States’ preparedness and response, but only after the COVID-19 threat has subsided. Both the United States and the WHO are fighting the same viral enemy, and cutting off substantial funding to the global effort is not the best way to do that.