Editorial: Quick, before another court order drops, get your SC ballot. And vote. Seriously.

You can be forgiven if you’re not sure what the rules will be for voting in the Nov. 3 election.

It was only Sept. 16 that the S.C. House approved and Gov. Henry McMaster signed a temporary law that allows all registered voters to cast absentee ballots this fall, just as lawmakers and the governor had agreed to do for the June primary elections, so people didn’t have to risk exposure to COVID-19 in order to vote.

Two days later, U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs struck down a state requirement, which the Legislature had refused to remove, that voters get a witness to sign the envelope when they cast an absentee ballot by mail.

Three days after that, the State Election Commission joined state Republican Party officials in appealing that ruling, and three days after that, on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed her order — only to have the full court vacate the stay on Friday.

Meantime, as The Post and Courier’s Jamie Lovegrove reported, an attorney challenging the governor’s rolling state of emergency orders raised the specter of the temporary absentee voting law being invalidated, because it’s tied to those rolling emergency orders that he wants struck down.

In any year other than 2020, it would be impossible to imagine that the emergency powers lawsuit could end up invalidating the temporary absentee voting law: A court would have to agree with the restaurant owner challenging the governor’s legal basis for issuing capacity and mask orders, and another court would have to accept a tortured interpretation of the trigger in the absentee voting law, and higher courts would have to refuse to stay either order, and the Legislature would have to refuse to return to Columbia to moot one of the orders.

Even in this bizarre year, the possibility of all those dominoes falling perfectly into their imperfect places is … remote. But it’s not completely impossible. And that is deeply troubling.

We can’t recall ever having so much uncertainty about the rules for an upcoming election, and certainly not with less than six weeks before the election, and just days before absentee voting begins.

We wouldn’t have all this uncertainty if the Legislature had voted this spring, or long before that, to stop requiring witness signatures (which election officials don’t even check, other than to see if they are present) and to change the law permanently to let all registered voters cast absentee ballots in all elections, rather than reserving that privilege for an exclusive list of favored constituencies, including the elderly, the infirm and those whose jobs or vacation plans keep them away from their polling place on Election Day.

But lawmakers didn’t do that, and Judge Childs’ order may or may not remain in effect until Election Day, and as unlikely as it is, it’s not impossible that many of us could lose our right to vote absentee this fall. So as the lawyers fight it out in court, what the rest of us need to do is make sure we’re able to vote, and have our votes counted.

There’s nothing we can do to protect ourselves against that nearly but not entirely impossible court order invalidating the absentee-for-all law. But we can protect ourselves from getting caught in changing witness requirements by … getting a witness signature on the return envelope of our absentee ballot. Even if a judge seems to have invalidated that requirement on the day we put the ballot in the mail. Because you never know if that order might change before your ballot is accepted — as it changed on Sept. 18, and again on Thursday. As we have noted earlier, there is absolutely no good reason to require that, but it also is not necessary for people to endanger their health in order to get it.

Of course, we can’t complete an absentee ballot if we don’t have a ballot, and unless we plan to cast an in-person absentee ballot — which sort of defeats the purpose of the absentee-for-everyone-in-a-pandemic law, which was to allow people to vote without exposing themselves to infection — that starts with requesting a ballot.

The easiest way to do that is to call your county election commission, or go to scvotes.gov to print a ballot request, fill that out and return it by mail. Once you do that, the election commission will mail you a ballot, which election officials will be happy to count, as long as you fill it out and mail back — along with the witness signature — in plenty of time to arrive before Nov. 3.