Editorial: Protect SC first responders with short-term fixes, not long-term changes

Firefighters and other first responders have been complaining for years that S.C. law makes it too difficult for them to be made whole when they’re injured or develop chronic medical conditions on the job.

It’s a complicated matter, with no easy answer even in ordinary times. While it makes sense to require workers to demonstrate that they were injured on the job before we require their employers to pay for their care through workers’ compensation, some causations are obvious but difficult, if not impossible, to prove.

But these are extraordinary times, as witnessed by the $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package that Congress passed Friday to deposit money directly into Americans’ bank accounts and help prop up businesses small and large as our economy collapses under the weight of social distancing.

In such a time, our first priority needs to be protecting the people who protect us: medical professionals and first responders. But at least in some cases, first responders seem to be our last priority.

The Post and Courier’s Joseph Cranney reports that while some (but not all) local governments have assured firefighters and other first responders that they’ll be paid for time off if they contract COVID-19, they or their families probably won’t receive workers’ compensation payments in the most serious cases. Columbia officials even told workers that any coronavirus claims would be rejected, although they backed off after Mr. Cranney questioned them.

This is not an acceptable situation.

State and local officials don’t need to decide right now whether to make permanent changes to the workers’ compensation law. What they need to decide right now — what the Congress and Gov. Henry McMaster and governors across the nation are deciding right now — is to help people through this crisis.

If not out of compassion then out of pure hard-nosed pragmatism. Pragmatism that realizes that it’s as much a benefit to all of us as it is to individuals to make sure people don’t come to work when they’re sick. Pragmatism that realizes that the economic pain we’re feeling now is only going to be compounded, and extended, if we don’t take quick action to keep individuals, businesses and nonprofits afloat, and ready to get back to work once the threat subsides.

For first responders who are exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19, that immediate help can be taken with special appropriations outside the workers’ compensation system to guarantee that they receive sick leave and medical care —and, if necessary, temporary relaxation of rules inside the system.

We should not make long-term decisions in anything approaching the short-term about the workers’ compensation requirements, or about whether to require private employers to provide medical insurance to all of their employees or paid sick leave — or extra paid sick leave when they’re caught up in a pandemic — or a host of other major policy changes that have arisen or will arise.

Yes, we need to draw from our experience with the coronavirus as we shape local, state and federal policies; after all, there will be another pandemic, although we can hope not in out lifetime. But we are still so early into the COVID-19 crisis that we don’t even really know what our experience is yet. And the middle of a crisis is not the right time to make decisions that do not have to be made immediately.