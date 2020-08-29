Editorial: Patient parents and teachers, forthcoming officials key to SC school restarts

The new school year always brings a mixture of excitement and anxiety, and officials try to build up the first while tamping down the second by working out the logistics as early as possible — who’s teaching which classes, in which rooms, to which students, at what time — and making sure students and parents are looped in and ready to go on Day 1.
Yet at the very moment when there are more questions than ever, with school doors reopening in many cases for the first time since March, even as COVID-19 continues to ravage our state, those answers are more elusive than ever.
Compounding the problem: Many of the available answers are less than satisfactory.
In Charleston County, for example, up to half the parents who want their kids in the classroom on the first day of school won’t get their wish, because the rate of infection is still too high to safely accommodate that many students. Although officials say the 17% of Charleston teachers who aren’t ready to return to the classroom won’t have to, some districts have so many parents who want their kids in school and so many teachers who don’t want to be there that they can’t make that promise.
So it is completely reasonable for both parents and teachers to be anxious, angry even, over the lack of certainty as schools draw ever nearer to the start of classes.
It’s also completely reasonable that school officials can’t provide all the answers yet.
The situation we face is, after all, unprecedented. Yes, there have been pandemics before, but the last time we experienced anything approaching this, we had very different values and concerns, and in any event schools were closed largely after the Spanish flu had ravaged a community, not as a preemptive matter.
There’s nothing wrong with school districts holding out as long as they can to decide when or whether to open in-person classes. There’s nothing wrong with not having a bright-line test for when a school would have to shut down, or when it would be able to accommodate more students.
But that very inability to provide quick, certain and satisfactory answers means officials must reach out aggressively to the community to explain at least the “how” if not the “what.”
The Charleston County School District has failed to do that on the crucial question of which students can return to in-person classes when there’s not enough room for them all. The district says about half will be selected through a randomized computer program, while the rest will be admitted based on “objective criteria around student need” that officials have repeatedly refused to define. They’ve given a few examples — students who must receive special services in person, School of the Arts seniors who need performance time to graduate — but then they fall back to that favorite dodge of school officials everywhere: federal privacy laws.
It’s true that privacy laws prohibit officials from saying why a particular student is allowed to return to the classroom.
They do not prohibit the district from telling us that, for instance, it is prioritizing young children who are having a difficult time learning to read and students who are in speech therapy and who fell particularly far behind during the spring and whatever other categories exist.
The refusal to provide such a list raises suspicions and is baffling for a district that is doing such a smart job overall in dealing with an unimaginably difficult situation. And frankly, it’s dangerous.
The stress of the pandemic combined with our poisonous political culture has multiplied the number of people who are determined to be unhappy with any answer they get — think parents who are furious that there are any limits on the number of children allowed back in the classroom, or teachers and parents furious that there could be any in-person classes. And anger breeds distrust and eventually disengagement. The last thing school officials need to do is give people a reason to distrust them.