Editorial: Pandemic puts retail in peril

Sears, Kmart, so last century, like Toys-R-Us, Pier 1. Maybe J.C. Penney too. Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, Belk, they’re all struggling to hang on.
We’ve been waving goodbye to these all-American retailers for years, and the COVID-19 pandemic could well hasten the demise of national-brand anchor stores and the touchy-feely model they were built on.
Sales of clothing and accessories fell by more than half in March alone. Some analysts have predicted as many as 15,000 retail stores will permanently close this year. Supply chains have been disrupted.
Of course, Amazon and its ilk have been slowly draining life from brick-and-mortar by turning retail on its head and going directly to consumers — in their homes. Forget the overhead, the salespeople.
All things must evolve and, while the pandemic has mainly meant economic paralysis, it also has accelerated emergent trends. “It’s a toxin for underdogs and a steroid for many giants,” as The Atlantic magazine put it in recent story about the seismic shift taking place in retail.
That’s evident here in Charleston from boarded-up apparel boutiques on King Street to the ghostliness of Citadel Mall (where most recent activity has been MUSC’s COVID-19 testing in the parking lot), as well as in the social-distancing lines outside big-box stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s.
But maybe it’s not all doom and gloom. A correction in commercial real-estate markets — think high-rent, high-traffic urban space as well as suburban strip malls — could open doors for post-pandemic retailers, some of whom might want smaller spaces and opt to have only sample merchandise on display. Lower rents might make mom and pop enterprises more sustainable. Food trucks could get a shot in the arm. Call-out hairdressers, you betcha. More cashless, contact-free payments, yes.
And who’s to say Walmart and Costco stores won’t mostly function like giant vending machines in the not-so-distant future? Sterile, people-less transactions.
Despite the “creative destruction” wrought by the pandemic, most retail analysts say sales will bounce back, they just don’t know exactly how yet. And no one knows how long the bottom will last — or whether a second wave of contagion will further transform the sector. The new retail formula might rely more on new experiences or entertainment instead of simply sales.
In a recent in-house publication, Thomas Robertson, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, advised retailers to keep doing what they’ve been doing: “canceling orders, renegotiating rent, restructuring debt and re-envisioning their stores.”
So, while there’s plenty of danger in the retail sector now, there’s also opportunity for those who can see the future. And local entrepreneurs would be wise to claw back whatever turf they can. After all, people come to Charleston and will continue to come here for a taste of Charleston, not what you can buy almost anywhere else.