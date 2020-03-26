Editorial: Pandemic planning must be a high priority in the future

What we learned from a disturbing report in Tuesday’s Post and Courier is that South Carolina public health officials knew they needed a plan for a pandemic like COVID-19, but the urgency of such planning has been downplayed at both the state and national level. That must change.
Reporter Andrew Brown showed that the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had the right objectives in seeking a detailed plan for preventing travelers arriving at the state’s sea and air ports from spreading infectious diseases during a health emergency, but did not give it the priority developments have now shown was necessary as COVID-19 spreads through our communities.
The development of such a plan was on the department’s agenda since 2018, but it was treated in a routine fashion with a tight budget constraint of $50,000. Credible bids received by the state when it got around to asking for offers at the end of 2019 suggest that the effort probably would cost four times what the budget allowed. And by the time bids were received and evaluated, the coronavirus emergency was upon us.
As Mr. Brown notes, even if the state had a plan in place covering travelers entering the state by sea or air, the virus had already escaped containment in China.
That in turn points to a national failure to respond quickly enough to the threat of a pandemic. China notified the World Health Organization on Jan. 9 of the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus. That should have been a signal to enact preventive measures in the United States. The first confirmed case in the United States was detected Jan. 15. China shut down travel from Hubei, the source of the new disease, on Jan. 23. But it was not until Jan. 31 that President Donald Trump ordered a halt to flights from China.
The nation should be glad Mr. Trump took that step, or the situation here already would be far worse. But more than three weeks had elapsed since the WHO warning before he acted, and his initial downplaying of the threat was a grave error.
Some of Mr. Trump’s failure to act sooner certainly can be traced to a failure by the federal government to anticipate and plan carefully for such a rapidly developing health crisis. And only if a clear national emergency plan had been in place could South Carolina hope to implement its share of the necessary measures.
According to Mr. Brown’s report, DHEC now plans to hire a state employee, using temporary grant funding, to update the communicable disease plans at the state’s major ports of entry.
In the meantime, DHEC said it will rely on existing guidance in place at the state’s airports and the Port of Charleston.
But Mr. Brown found that these ports of entry had varying or no pandemic plans.
For example, despite a request from Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg for adequate monitoring of passengers from the cruise ship Sunshine that docked in Charleston on March 16, passengers said any checks that did occur were minor.
As state Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, told the newspaper, “Those are the kind of things we should have set protocols for.” She is absolutely right.
There is an urgent need for concentrated and collaborative national and state action on a pandemic response plan that is kept up to date, exercised regularly and ready to deploy the moment another pandemic threatens. South Carolina’s lawmakers should ensure this effort and adequate funding for it are top priorities.