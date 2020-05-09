Editorial: Once it’s safe to go back to normal, let’s not go all the way back

We all miss our old lives. We long to have a leisurely dinner at our favorite restaurant, to send the kids off to an actual school building and yes, to go back to work, to interact face-to-face with colleagues, in the familiar surroundings of shops and offices and factories.

But even when it’s safe to reopen our economy, we shouldn’t rush right back to our old routines — or even COVID-19-modified routines. Not until we take time to reassess.

Is it really so awful to start the day with a Zoom conference, rather than everyone crowded around a conference table? Are we really less productive when we work in the silence of our dining room (well, assuming the kids are back in school, as they will be, one day) rather than in our cubicles and offices, where we’re constantly interrupted and can’t help listening in on our coworkers’ personal phone calls? Aren’t we, in fact, sometimes more productive at home?

Do we really miss the daily ordeal of navigating the wrecks and rubber-necking on I-26? Doesn’t that 15-second commute from the bedroom to the dining room table put us in a better frame of mind to get our work done?

We talk a lot about how much sheltering in place is damaging our economy and our society, and clearly it is. But what about the positive effects our new routines have had on our community and our world?

A year ago, the Charleston Regional Development Alliance launched an effort to encourage major employers to shift their hours, try compressed work weeks and allow more employees to telecommute. The group’s attention-getting statistic: If just 4% of commuters either stayed home or avoided rush hour, we could take 6,700 vehicles off the road. That’s the equivalent of adding a lane along the length of I-526.

The primary goal of Reboot the Commute was to reduce congestion, in order to reduce the money we have to spend building new highway lanes and allow our economy to keep expanding while we wait for them. Moving beyond just changing when we use the highways to reducing how much we use them has the added benefit of reducing fuel consumption, which reduces pollution, including greenhouse gases. Which is no small consideration in a city that faces an existential threat of being swallowed by the rising sea.

Several major employees signed on, but it still felt mostly aspirational. And then we had a pandemic. And suddenly, many people who were still working were working from home.

Telecommuting isn’t an option if you work in an ER or assemble airplanes or serve meals; an S.C. Chamber of Commerce survey of more than 4,000 businesses last month found that about 1 in 4 weren’t able to continue any operations during the coronavirus shutdown. But nearly 1 in 4 had migrated their entire business to “alternative approaches,”mainly the internet. That’s 1 in 4 companies that could continue to do business remotely.

Now, it’s true that a lot of life can’t be replicated online. Even people who can perform all their job tasks remotely still need to be able to build and maintain relationships in person. Bosses often do a better job managing workers they see every day. Performance often benefits from spontaneous conversations in the hallway.

But we should strive to find a happy medium between working exclusively from home and clogging our overburdened highways five days a week. Rather than pulling all remote workers back into the workplace at once, what if we asked them to come back two, three, even four days a week?

If all the companies that suddenly discovered they’re able to do that now did that, think of how much less we could spend on highway construction, how much less pollution we could create and how much we could improve our mental well-being.

As devastating as this pandemic has been, it will be so much worse if we don’t take advantage of the opportunities it gives us to improve our individual and collective lives. This might be the biggest opportunity it offers us. Let’s not squander it.