Editorial: On this most unusual Easter day, hope and joy still rule

Today will be an Easter like no other across Charleston, across South Carolina and across the United States and the world. Gone will be the crowds packed inside churches celebrating Jesus Christ’s resurrection, the holiest of Christian holidays.

It’s only natural for believers — whether they attend church twice a week or once a year — to feel grief that this annual tradition has been taken from them this year as we all struggle to contain and vanquish the novel coronavirus pandemic. But such understandable grief and sadness must be leavened with hope and joy.

Joy, because Easter still will be widely celebrated, albeit in a very different and socially distanced way. More churches than ever will livestream their services, invite their parishioners to congregate in cars or take other unique approaches to worship safely at a distance.

Hope, because this necessary shaking up of Easter Sunday services will give believers a new way to consider and meditate on the true meaning of the holiday, and that in turn may deepen their faith. After all, faith is more of a journey than a destination, and this year certainly is providing a memorable, if somewhat frightening, stretch of road.

St. Francis of Assisi, a Catholic friar born in the 12th century, famously said, “Preach the Gospel at all times. When necessary, use words.” If he were alive today, he might urge believers to remain faithful at all times and, when necessary, use common sense.

This overarching message isn’t exclusively a Christian one. Judi Corsaro, CEO of the Charleston Jewish Federation, notes the Jewish community has felt a moral directive to maintain social distancing as it observes Passover this week. “Passover is a holiday that we share the story of the Jews’ deliverance from slavery in Egypt,” she said. “This year at our virtual seders this story will be a powerful reminder of the resiliency of humankind.”

In fact, the many Christian faithful who will spend part of today worshiping from home or at a safe distance may best be embodying what faith is all about: sacrificing for others.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

It seems counter-intuitive, but the absence of packed congregations inside churches should be understood as an unusual and unprecedented act of love and caring for fellow parishioners and for everyone with whom those parishioners might come in contact. It’s a necessary sacrifice to protect the health of others.

And while attending church on Easter is what Christians do — and while the holiday’s typical crowds, lively music, beautiful flowers and moving liturgies all speak to the joyousness of the Easter celebration — the faith doesn’t require any of it. As Jesus said in the Gospel of Matthew, the most important commandments are to love the Lord with all your heart and mind and to love your neighbor as yourself. As for big crowds, Jesus also said whenever two or more are gathered in His name, He is with them.

As the Rev. Dr. Krystal Sears of Charleston’s Greater St. Luke AME Church said recently, “The church has never been its buildings, but has always been its people. We can still gather together by the thousands, not hand in hand but heart to heart.”

The story of Holy Week, from Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem to his betrayal at the hands of a disciple to his trial, crucifixion and death, is largely one of despair and sadness — of mankind’s weakness. It recalls a dark, painful time.

But a new week begins today, as believers remember and rejoice in the glorious end to the story: the resurrection, new life and hope.

Next year will be different. Hallelujah.