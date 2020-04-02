Editorial: Mitigation seems to work, but hard times lie ahead for SC, US

President Donald Trump had two important messages for the nation Tuesday, one of them ominous and the other offering a rare glimmer of hope.
The first was a prediction that the nation faces a “very, very painful” time in the next two weeks as the number of COVID-19 infections soars and deaths mount. Over the next few months, deaths are projected to rise from about 5,000 to as high as 100,000 to 240,000, a dreadful human cost that would be up to twice as high as the tolls from the Korean and Vietnam wars combined.
By Wednesday, those grim projections were already revised upward.
The president rightly warned that the coming weeks will require all of us to make sacrifices and demonstrate “the full absolute measure of our collective strength, love and devotion.”
The other message was that if we stick it out, we can see “real light at the end of the tunnel.” Mr. Trump was talking about the impact of efforts such as social distancing, though his unfortunate choice of words brings to mind Gen. William C. Westmoreland’s failed 1967 promise of victory in Vietnam. It’s difficult not to be a skeptic in the grips of a pandemic.
But the projections of the disease impact presented by Dr. Deborah Birx at the president’s direction do indeed show that, in the words of Vice President Mike Pence, “We have reason to believe it (social distancing) is working.” President Trump this week wisely extended the strict social distancing recommendations through the month of April.
Dr. Birx presented a dramatic graph showing that a number of epidemiologists estimated the disease would kill more than 2 million Americans if there were no social distancing. Their models also show that carefully following the rules in place would reduce that number to somewhere between twice as many deaths as the worst recent flu epidemic, in 2017-18, and four times as many. That’s still a grim toll, but obviously a better outcome.
Data from around the country appear to show a significant slackening of the infection rate after two weeks of the social-distancing rules, which are being tightened in hot spots around the country to require people to stay at home with few exceptions. Such a draconian rule has not been ordered by Gov. Henry McMaster, but Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Columbia have ordered residents to stay home.
The rate of infection has fallen sharply in San Francisco and New York with their strict stay-home rules. Even so, while the doubling rate has declined in New York from once every three days to once every week, the number of infections still could soar above 300,000 by the end of the month.
Medical systems across the country continue to adapt to the challenge. In New York state, hospitals are collaborating to share resources and patients, something that likely will become necessary elsewhere in the coming weeks as the number of infections surges. The availability of adequate personal protective equipment for hospital workers and first responders continues to be a critical problem that must be solved quickly.
There is reason for hope that this first assault by “the invisible worm that flies in the night” can be mitigated somewhat by measures such as social distancing. But as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a moving address Wednesday, the epidemiologists’ graphs show that we are climbing up to a critical battle at the peak — and that the peak is approaching rapidly.
Dr. David Cole, president of MUSC, warned at a board meeting Thursday that “If we don’t have a mitigation of the surge, we will be overwhelmed,” The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman reported.
We will face extreme challenges from COVID-19 in the days and weeks to come. Our health and our economy will depend on how we handle these trials. We also must brace for a possible rebound of the disease when social restrictions are loosened. The models, which are at best educated guesses given the unknowns surrounding the novel coronavirus, suggest that the rebound will be much more containable than the current assault and that a policy of intermittent restrictions will save more lives in the long run.
For now, we must do our part, stick to it and hope for the best.