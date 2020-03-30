Editorial: McMaster is only one who clearly can lock down Charleston; he should

As local officials disputed the attorney general’s opinion that they couldn’t impose stay-at-home orders, Gov. Henry McMaster quietly started adding new language declaring that his coronavirus executive orders “shall supersede and preempt any … local ordinance, rule, regulation, or other restriction.”

Although some officials argue that their lockdown ordinances don’t “conflict with” Mr. McMaster’s orders, the governor’s office says it believes those local restrictions are indeed in conflict.

As the S.C. Supreme Court has ruled in other matters, declining to take an action is in fact acting. So ordering businesses and nonprofits to close, subject to local fines or even jail time, conflicts with the governor’s pointed refusal to take such an aggressive approach.

The governor’s office characterized this as merely issuing clarification, but the fact is that he could have kept silent on the propriety of local restrictions, as he did initially. Instead, while many local officials were dismissing the attorney general’s opinion, the governor made the choice to step in and remove any doubt about the attorney general’s interpretation of state law, by turning it into part of his executive order.

Whether you think that was a good decision or a bad one, it increases the pressure on Mr. McMaster.

Until Friday, most local officials thought they had the power to order businesses closed and residents’ travel restricted if they believed their communities needed that. That’s why the Charleston and then Columbia city councils ordered many businesses and other organizations to close and “nonessential” workers to stay home, and why the Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, Edisto Island and Sullivan’s Island initially closed access to their islands.

Those local actions took a great deal of pressure off of Mr. McMaster to do what he clearly does not want to do: tell businesses and other organizations to shut their doors, and close beaches. But if that relief valve is removed, he has an obligation to provide the protections that local authorities have been attempting to provide — or else provide convincing reasons why those protections are not needed.

Mr. McMaster says he is accomplishing the same public health goal as the local ordinances by closing restaurants, bars and schools, ordering self-quarantines for some travelers, empowering law enforcement to disperse people acting irresponsibly and asking South Carolinians to stay home. And he wisely addressed part of the local problem Monday by closing public access to beaches, lakes and rivers.

It’s true that those actions are doing a tremendous amount of good, and probably are sufficient — at least for now — in much of the state.

But Charleston needs more — probably more than the local ordinance that goes so far as to characterize car sales and house shopping as essential activities in the midst of a pandemic — and we believe the governor should provide it.

Charleston might be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than any other part of the state: We have the state’s densest population, with three of South Carolina’s four largest municipalities bunched together, the central nervous system of its medical infrastructure, which must be protected, and a vacation culture that has continued to send people onto nearby beaches and in other ways act irresponsibly.

Further restricting face-to-face interactions in places where the virus is most likely to spread can greatly reduce the chance that lockdowns will be needed statewide. And with only one person who can clearly order those restrictions, Mr. McMaster needs to act.