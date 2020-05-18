Editorial: Local governments should prepare for tough financial decisions

Cities and counties across South Carolina and the nation have law enforcement, paramedics and others on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, but they might be getting the least help — so far, anyway.
A new $3 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by U.S. House Democrats would help address this problem with $187.5 billion in two equal-size funds for city and county governments, many of which suddenly find themselves struggling financially through no fault of their own. However, the bill has been met with justifiable skepticism by the Republican-led Senate, which has its own priorities (including protections for businesses safely reopening) and views the House measure as an attempt to rush through policy changes unrelated to the pandemic.
In other words, it’s politics as usual in Washington, even during a public health crisis.
Meanwhile, across the nation, county governments could lose about $144 billion during the pandemic, both from lower revenues such as sales taxes and increased expenses, according to the National Association of Counties, which represents almost 40,000 county elected officials and about 3.6 million employees. That doesn’t include possible drops in property tax revenues or future cuts in state aid to counties, both major sources of county revenues. More than 800,000 local government jobs were lost in April alone.
And, unlike the federal government, local governments can’t run deficits — nor should they.
Maybe a reasonable compromise will emerge, and city and county governments will get some help. Clearly, though, local elected officials and the voters who put them in office must brace for more difficult times ahead.
Some are wisely facing these realities. Mount Pleasant Town Council recently made the difficult decision to postpone employee pay raises that were to begin July 1. Some major capital projects, such as a $1.5 million public safety training building, a $550,000 upgrade for the Park West Pool and $300,000 for the planned Medal of Honor Museum, also could get pushed back.
In Charleston, city officials recently refinanced about $11.7 million in bonds, saving $344,000 because of lower interest rates. Every bit of cost-cutting helps.
The magnitude of the problem won’t be known for months, but the sooner officials act, the better position they’ll be in down the road. Most already have frozen hiring and cut travel budgets and other discretionary spending. North Charleston City Council essentially is passing a version of its current budget for next year and plans to review it monthly, realizing there will be adjustments once it’s more clear whether it faces a gap of $5 million or $40 million.
In the Charleston area, the financial punch may be particularly acute because so many local governments have shifted their income streams more toward taxes on restaurant meals and hotel stays, which are paid more by visitors and less by residents. The problem is that the hospitality and tourism industry is expected to be one of the slowest to recover, and these taxes are likely to be the hardest hit.
It’s clear local governments are not immune from the pandemic-induced financial pressures facing businesses, even if cities and counties may have less immediate cash-flow problems. Prudent decisions now can save them and taxpayers from even more pain in the future.