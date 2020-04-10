Editorial: Let's pause to honor those really leading SC through coronavirus crisis

They come to work every day knowing they risk infection and possibly serious illness. They return home at night anxious about their health, the health of their loved ones as well as all the other uncertainties swirling around the coronavirus pandemic.
And they are the heroes of this crisis so far.
They are everyday people unlikely to appear in the news on most days. They are our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other medical professionals on the front lines of the battle against this invisible scourge. They are also our police officers, firefighters and ambulance drivers whose jobs often don’t allow them to keep their social distance from us.
And they are our grocery store clerks, our pharmacists and those who drive buses, deliver fuel and staff gas stations so we can continue to get around. They are our sanitation workers, bank tellers, and those who keep electricity, cell service, internet, water and sewer working. They are our social workers, restaurant employees cooking meals to go, and those donating to help those of us who have lost jobs.
And they are our soldiers, sailors and other military personnel who keep us safe in a turbulent world but whose weapons and armor do nothing to prevent an attack on their own health.
As we work through the most lethal, challenging days of this pandemic, we should pause and give thanks for each other, especially those who are doing our most difficult but necessary work.
There will be plenty of time in the coming years to assess how our leaders, elected and otherwise, handled the COVID-19 public health crisis — a disaster that seems to have caught this nation and the world tragically off guard. We all will learn lessons as congressional investigators, media voices and historians eventually have their say, and we suspect many of their words won’t be kind.
But history is also being made by all who show up each day and do their jobs the best they can. The Post and Courier’s Lauren Sausser recently profiled 19 health care workers on the front lines of diagnosing and treating those with this incredibly contagious disease, sometimes with inadequate protective gear. They all come across as humble heroes.
Monique Butler, a food service worker at the Charleston VA hospital, says her work is her passion. “Being here every day is not (scary) for me,” she told Ms. Sausser. “I want to be here. ... This is a test that God has given us. I have all the faith in the world so I’m not worried. ... It’s actually an honor to be here with (the patients).”
Stories like hers should remind us that it’s the strength of all of us, from the bottom up, that ultimately will lead us through these dark and uncertain days. Our collective spirit of showing up, serving others and just getting through each day is something we can rely on — along with the belief that better days lie ahead.
It’s an attitude summed up in a fictional exchange printed in the October 1943 issue of the “Christian Science Sentinel” of Boston:
“Someone once asked a man how he was. He replied, ‘I’m going through hell!’ Said his friend: ‘Well, keep on going. That is no place to stop!’”