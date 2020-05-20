Editorial: Let's not let this Memorial Day be memorable for the wrong reasons

Charleston-area beaches, rivers and lakes are bracing for a busier than usual weekend, and local leaders wisely have banded together to urge visitors to maintain their distance from one another while COVID-19 remains a threat. Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib has it right with his plea that citizens be “courteous, respectful and smart.”
Memorial Day traditionally is one of the area’s biggest weekends, arriving with warm weather, an extra day off and the launch of an internationally renowned arts festival. The coronavirus pandemic unfortunately led to the cancellation of this year’s Spoleto Festival USA, but the weekend still marks the unofficial start of summer. Even a cloudy forecast with a chance of rain isn’t expected to dampen people’s pent-up demand for a change of scenery after weeks of isolation. That’s where the problems could start, and where the need for personal responsibility will be crucial.
“We know that many thousands of people in the Lowcountry have been looking forward to some time at the beach. That is understandable,” said Mayor Pat O’Neil of Sullivan’s Island, which recently increased penalties for people who willfully ignore the town’s rules. “The beach will be here all summer. You might not want to make up for lost time on the first three-day weekend of the season.”
That’s because COVID-19 remains a highly transmittable and potentially lethal virus with scant treatment options and no vaccine. Citizens who venture out of their homes should take extra precautions such as wearing a mask, remaining at least 6 feet apart, washing hands frequently and staying home if sick. Those who feel fine also need to bear this in mind: This virus can be spread before an infected person feels the first symptoms. That’s one reason the world now has a pandemic on its hands.
In their messaging, local leaders are walking a fine line by showing the hospitality and grace that has helped this region secure an envious reputation as a great place to live or visit while also acknowledging the reality that careless public behavior can reignite COVID-19’s spread and potentially force another stay-at-home clampdown. We all want the tourism and hospitality industry and other businesses to bounce back, but that will happen only when everyone feels confident that our beaches, restaurants, streets, attractions and parks are safe again.
“Together, we’ve bent the coronavirus curve all across the Charleston area, and I know that if we continue to make good decisions, we can help keep ourselves and our loved ones safe,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin was more direct: “Don’t let this Memorial Day weekend lead to your Memorial!”
This past weekend, Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey, who had earlier threatened beach towns with lawsuits to get them to remove their roadblocks, was disturbed by the packed beaches and traffic jams on the Isle of Palms. IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll said the city was “overwhelmed.” The city will have more officers this weekend, but Mr. Carroll still asked visitors to “not overwhelm our limited public safety resources.”
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb and Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey expressed similar sentiments about their parks, rivers and lakes. It will be a significant test for everyone.
South Carolina and other states continue to seek the right balance as they reopen. It’s a risk many leaders have found acceptable given the potential for more economic devastation from a more protracted shutdown. It’s up to us now to do our part.