Editorial: Let's get ourselves counted. It's easier than ever

Are Dorchester County residents more responsive than those in Berkeley and Charleston counties? The answer is yes, at least if you’re measuring by how good of a job they’re doing filling out the U.S. Census.
Dorchester’s response rate is 60%, higher than any other county along South Carolina’s coast — and higher than the national average (57.3%). Only York and Lancaster counties have higher response rates in the state, according to the Census Bureau’s website.
Berkeley County’s rate (57.3%) is not far behind, while Charleston County’s is only 52.6%, only a few ticks above the state average of 52.1%
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg saw those recent numbers and urged city residents to remember to fill out their forms, a process that can be completed online in 10-20 minutes. Mr. Tecklenburg said the results will have far-reaching implications for Charleston and the larger region.
“We need to change this and get more folks to complete the Census,” Mr. Tecklenburg said in a recent email. “Data from the census will inform the federal government on spending billions of dollars over the next 10 years and that is why it is so important for you to complete the census.” (The city’s response rate is 55%, higher than the state average but lower than Mount Pleasant’s 65.7%.)
Ron Mitchum, director of the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, a key regional planning agency, noted the numbers affect not only how many congressional seats South Carolina has but also spending in more than 100 federal programs, including for highways and schools. “The good news is that the process is very easy,” he said.
The other good news is South Carolina’s response rates are increasing a little each day. But we still have more progress to make.
And here’s why it’s so important for you to urge family and friends to do their part: It’s not just a matter of getting a quality count (and the federal money that will ultimately affect). It’s also a matter of public health.
The Census Bureau has hired temporary workers who will interview occupants of homes that did not respond. As that takes place this spring and summer, census officials assure us that the health and safety of their staff and the public will remain top of mind and social distancing protocols will be in place. Even so, the more people who fill out their forms online, the safer everyone will remain during this pandemic. Given how easy the process is for those with online access, our state should do better than the 64.7% self-response rate a decade ago.
It’s easy and can be found online at my2020census.gov. Those with questions can call toll-free 844-330-2020. Most families should have received a form in the mail in March, and only one person, at least 15 years old, is asked to respond for each home if he or she lives there and knows general information about each person also living there on or before April 1.
Here’s one last reason to act now: The greater Charleston region has long been grappling with rapid growth, and a surge in new development underscores the importance of planning. The better our census numbers, the better information we all will have as we plot our collective future.