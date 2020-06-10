Editorial: Let cooler heads prevail

Humans are cooling off, literally. Over the past couple of hundred years, researchers report that average body temperatures in the United States have dropped about a degree from the old standard of 98.6, most likely because modern medicine has done such a good job of fighting inflammation of all kinds. This bit of news couldn’t come at a better time — figuratively.
We are in an evolving fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a recession and recent civil unrest. No, Americans are not about to do away with police departments, nor is the president about to impose martial law. We get the message, though: We must stop police abuses, such as those that result in the deaths of black men and women.
At the same time, COVID-19 numbers are up: We need to be more careful to wear masks and take other common sense actions to slow its spread — once again. Until that happens, we need to keep our mouths covered, and we must be more careful about what we say. All of us would benefit from listening more and really hearing.
Our mouths get us into a lot of trouble. Spouting off on social media recently has cost some people their jobs. A major security firm just lost several big clients, including the University of South Carolina’s athletic department, the Carolina Panthers and N.C. State, because its CEO made boorish statements to a Charlotte nonprofit that called on the company to reduce violent arrests. He suggested the nonprofit worry about black-on-black violence instead.
Free speech comes with responsibility. By no means are we urging a diminution of our First Amendment rights, just more thoughtful responses that reduce inflammation.
Indeed, there are plenty of things to worry about. And it’s likely to be a long, hot summer leading up to the 2020 elections. Just down the coast in Georgia, there will be a potentially explosive trial involving the senseless killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
So keep cool, take your temperature, and think before you speak.
And when your body temperature hits or exceeds 100.4 degrees, stay home and get a coronavirus test.