Editorial: It's the perfect time to send our COVID-19 rate skyrocketing. Please don't

On the eve of the summer’s biggest holiday party, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday warned businesses they could be sued if they don’t follow public health guidelines to protect patrons and employees from coronavirus infection.

He urged cities and counties that haven’t already done so to mandate mask-wearing.

He reminded people tempted to take advantage of his repeated insistence that it’s not practical to try to enforce mask ordinances that “there is no statute of limitations” in South Carolina, and they can be charged and convicted after the fact for violating state and local public health requirements.

Then he hauled out the big guns, promising to keep his ban on spectator sports in place if people don’t mask up to help get our soaring COVID-19 infection rate under control. “That means this fall will not be like other falls,” he said. “We will not be able to have college football. We won’t be able to have high school football, concerts. We just won’t be able to do it.”

We wish Gov. McMaster would go ahead and order the masks himself, but we’re grateful that he’s taking an increasingly assertive pro-mask stance. Maybe the prospect of a football-less fall is what South Carolinians need to accept the fact that COVID-19 is a serious threat, and to treat it like one.

We’re more grateful for the local officials who are risking the ire of their constituents by telling them they have to take the simple step of putting on a mask when they go out in public.

This is the first time we can recall local officials across the state and increasingly across the political spectrum acting so quickly … on anything. By Thursday, just 10 days after the Greenville City Council voted to require everybody to wear masks in grocery stores and pharmacies and employees to wear them in other businesses, at least 33 more cities and five counties had adopted their own ordinances with more slated for consideration. Most of the ordinances are — like Charleston’s — stronger than Greenville’s, applying to nearly everyone entering businesses, government offices or other public places.

We encourage the rest of the state’s cities and counties to join this growing effort to reverse the alarming rise of coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Of course, just as a lot of businesses have chosen to stay closed or to require precautions on their own without a mandate, every one of us has the ability to act on our own to protect our friends and family from infection.

We do that by staying at least 6 feet away from other people whenever we leave our homes and wearing masks if there’s any chance we’ll breach that social distance. Wearing a mask isn’t primarily about protecting ourselves from infection. It’s about accepting the fact that any one of us could have COVID-19 and accepting a minor inconvenience to make sure we don’t infect other people.

And we do it by following DHEC’s advice to celebrate the Fourth of July with “home-based festivities” and watching fireworks celebrations virtually or from inside our cars.

As DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve put it Tuesday: “We’ve all given so much for so long, and we all want to be at our beautiful beaches, at our parks, our friends’ houses, our block parties and community events, but I’m asking all of us to stay vigilant in the fight against this deadly virus. While we celebrate our country’s birthday, please help your communities, especially those who are at increased risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”