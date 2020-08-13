Editorial: It's nice to say 'we told you so,' but this is so much bigger than that

It might not have seemed like a big deal to you on Wednesday when DHEC trumpeted the news that South Carolina’s local mask mandates were working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We already knew that, you shrugged, and quickly moved on to something else.

But we didn’t know that.

We knew that wearing masks would slow the spread of the coronavirus. Based on the experience of other states and countries, we were pretty sure that wide-scale mask mandates would increase mask wearing. But we really didn't know, not for sure, whether a patchwork of city and county mandates would work in a small state where people move regularly between communities and the governor was insisting regularly that mandates couldn’t be enforced anyway.

We knew that people generally obey the law just because it's the law, even if it isn't enforced heavily, but given all the emotional and partisan baggage that has attached to masks, we couldn't be sure that people really would wear masks when their mayor told them to. Or that a mandate here and there would make enough difference to … make a difference.

So it really was a big deal when state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell concluded that enough time had passed since the local mandates started taking effect at the first of July and the numbers were strong enough for her to announce that the local mandates were making a difference.

And not just a little difference. A dramatic difference.

The number of COVID-19 infections in the 70 cities, towns and counties with mask mandates dropped by 15% in the four weeks after they were implemented. In the rest of the state, infections increased by 30%. When you control for population, the difference is even starker: Where there were mandates, the number of COVID-19 infections fell by 34.6 cases per 100,000 people. Where there were no mandates, they increased by 24.1 cases per 100,000 people.

It’s gratifying to learn that the theory proved correct. It’s nice for mandate advocates to be able to say “I told you so.” But this is so much more important than any of that.

On the same day that DHEC trumpeted the comparison, it announced the third consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new infections, and the lowest number of new daily infections since mid-June. We came in below 1,000, and with another positive test rate down to the mid-teens, again Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the state Department of Employment and Workforce announced the lowest number of new unemployment claims since before the pandemic reached South Carolina.

What this confluence of numbers demonstrates is that we don’t have to sacrifice our economic well-being for our health — or trade public health for an economic recovery. We can have both, at minimal cost. We can go back to work. We can go back to school. We can reduce infections … if we simply wear our masks, and keep our distance from others, and wash our hands and surfaces compulsively, and stay home if we’re stick.

And our government can speed this process along by requiring that we wear masks in public. More than half of South Carolinians live in communities where local officials weren't convinced that a mandate was warranted. DHEC's comparison and the simultaneous improvement in health and economic numbers demonstrate that it is.

As Dr. Bell put it: “Together, we can completely reverse our fortunes and create safe environments for our business recovery, for our lifestyle recovery, and particularly for our students returning to school in a few short weeks, but we must act more aggressively, and now.”