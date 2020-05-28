Editorial: It’s time to seek health care again

Some good news from the early phase of reopening the economy is that the Medical University of South Carolina and other hospitals in the state are open for business again, as are a large number of doctors’ offices.
Our premier hospital has adopted a new motto, “We are ready, we are safe, we are open,” to encourage the return of patients.
And patients are coming back. But the large drop-off over nearly three months has hurt hospitals and patients’ health here and across the nation.
Thankfully, COVID-19 did not overwhelm our health care system in South Carolina, which was one of the chief concerns cited when Gov. Henry McMaster's issued his work-or-home order. But the financial effects of narrowing its focus to the coronavirus were obvious in Charleston as long as six weeks ago, when MUSC was forced to lay off 900 staff and cut the pay of those remaining on duty as it suspended elective surgeries and other routine procedures.
Now that the hospital has resumed its regular functions, patients are beginning to show up again. This is an important part of the reopening process.
The damage that COVID-19 did here to MUSC and its patient population is a pattern that has been repeated throughout the nation. First we learned that we needed to keep the health care system from being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases by staying home as much as possible. Now we are learning that the steep decline in regular patient visits, along with the added costs of treating those with COVID-19, has put many of the nation’s hospitals in financial peril.
And it undoubtedly led some South Carolinians who have deferred treatment to become sicker than they ought to be. That is yet another deleterious effect of the pandemic.
As the South Carolina Hospital Association recently noted, observing social distancing practices in hospitals has posed a “paradoxical dilemma.”
Earlier this month, Dr. Christine Carr, a professor of emergency medicine and public health sciences and head of the emergency department at MUSC, said the hospital was running at “about 50 to 60 percent of where we typically are during this time of year.”
A recent article in the Post and Courier by Jennifer Berry Hawes and Mary Katherine Wildeman, headlined “Where did the sickest patients go?”, explored the extent of this problem throughout the Lowcountry and across the nation.
More recently, Dr. Carr told the SCHA that patients are returning to the emergency department, although it is still below the pre-coronavirus level of service. But as she noted earlier, a lot of very sick people went untended during the crisis, telling SCHA, “We are a level one trauma center, a comprehensive stroke center, we do a lot of oncology (work) and transplants in a very sick patient population. So where are all these patients? ... We are very concerned that patients that need to be in the (hospital) are not coming and having bad outcomes as a result.”
The effects on the health of Charleston’s and the nation’s population are still unknown, but the SCHA recently put together a snapshot of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on South Carolina hospital finances. According to SCHA's Schipp Ames, between the added costs of treating COVID-19 patients and the lost revenue from regular operations, “the total anticipated adverse impact to S.C. hospitals in 2020 is over $2.3 billion.” And that’s after they received their share of the special federal payments so far enacted by Congress.
The American Hospital Association recently estimated that the impact on the nation’s hospitals during the shutdown has been about $50 billion a month. That doesn't include the human toll on health care providers and patients.
If Congress approves another coronavirus relief package, it should include money to help the health care system recover from the devastating impact of COVID-19. People who are ill also should consider seeking health care again.