Editorial: If you want your vote to count, you need to get your ballot. Start today.

You’ve probably received a postcard by now from the U.S. Postal Service urging you to “plan ahead” if you plan to vote by mail.

Although the idea of reminding voters of the reality of postal lag time has been attacked as part of a Trumpian plot to sabotage the election, it’s actually an incredibly useful reminder, one we wish the post office had sent out for every election, since dilly-dallying leads to an obscene number of uncounted absentee ballots.

And it’s a message that became relevant to every registered voter in South Carolina on Wednesday, when Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a freshly passed bill allowing all of us to cast absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 election. That privilege traditionally has been reserved for the elderly and infirm, those on vacation or with a job that makes it impossible to get to the polls or in a handful of other special categories that our lawmakers believe entitle voters to a special convenience that in the year of COVID-19 can be lifesaving.

The Legislature should have made this change in June, when it allowed all registered voters to cast absentee ballots in the primaries. For that matter, it should have made this change permanent, long before that.

And there are other changes it should have made as well, primarily eliminating the unchecked “witness signature” requirement and allowing voters to return their absentee ballots to monitored lockboxes at their county election headquarters, rather than relying on the mail.

But lawmakers passed the most important of those changes, extremely quickly, when they returned to work for a two-week session Tuesday, and by Wednesday afternoon H.5305 landed on the desk of Gov. McMaster, who signed it after only a brief delay to wait for the House to adjourn for the day, so representatives could join him. (He gave up and proceeded when the House session dragged on late into the afternoon.)

There’s just one catch: You have to follow the rules. That means getting your properly completed ballot back to your county election commission by Election Day. Not postmarked by Election Day. By Election Day.

It’s a perfectly reasonable requirement that is easy to meet, as long as you do as the post office advises and plan ahead. That starts with requesting your absentee ballot. Now.

The easiest way to do that is to call your local election commission, or go online at scvotes.org to print a ballot request, fill that out and return it by mail. The election commission will mail you a ballot to fill out and mail back. (And don’t forget to get a witness signature, which serves ... absolutely no purpose since it’s not checked, but is required by state law.)

The post office recommends mailing your ballot request at least 15 days before Election Day, and the temporary state law requires you to do that by Oct. 24. But there’s no reason to wait that long.

You can always wait until closer to the election to actually fill out the ballot and return it. In fact, you should, since you never know what could happen between now and then to change your mind. Then get it in the mail at least a week before Election Day — we’d suggest two weeks, for an added level of security. But you can complete a ballot only when you have it, and to have it you have to request it. Which is something you need to do immediately.