Editorial: Here's how to make the most of those $1,200 coronavirus checks

If you’ve lost your job to the coronavirus shutdowns, you know how you’re going to spend the $1,200 in federal stimulus funds that arrived in your bank account this week — or that will arrive in your mailbox, if you’re less lucky, sometime over the next several months. Well, check that: You know it will go toward one or more of a multitude of critical needs.
If you still have a job, though, and a job that you feel confident will see you through the closures, we’d ask you to carefully consider how you can do the most good with that money.
One obvious idea is to give all or part of it to someone or some cause that needs it more than you. Here’s a chance to be a little extra generous to your church or a food pantry or a homeless shelter or an animal rescue group. You could get more personal and donate money to a friend or neighbor who has been unable to collect on the enhanced unemployment benefits, or is having a difficult time getting by even with that help.
Most doctors, nurses, police officers and firefighters and other first responders have plenty of work, but they also have a lot of new needs. So consider donating to a fund that’s providing masks and other protective equipment to front-line workers. You also might think about the less-noticed front-line workers — grocery clerks, for example — who are risking their health for us, for low wages.
(If you’re inclined to donate to a charitable organization, be aware that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act also provides a $300 deduction for charitable gifts for people who don’t claim itemized deductions on their federal income taxes; that means you can afford to donate even more.)
You also could help a local business that could go under as a result of the pandemic. You don’t even have to be altruistic. You can purchase gift certificates from many restaurants and other businesses; think of it as a loan that you’ll be paid back once things are better.
The most important thing is to get the money circulating in the local economy — not with an online retailer that’s located who knows where, or a big-box retailer, or even your favorite grocery store, unless it’s locally owned. But somewhere that allows the money to stay in our community, and helps our neighbors reopen their businesses or get back to work as quickly as possible once it’s safe to get back to work. Frankly, that’s not the least bit altruistic: The sooner we’re back to full employment, the better life will be for all of us.
It’s not even essential to spend the money right away, particularly if you intend to spend rather than donate. We’ll need money pumping through the economy once businesses get the all-clear to reopen. But unless you really have no choice, we’d urge you not to put it in the bank, or even in your brokerage account, and let it sit there.
The only reason it made sense for the Congress to give out such a tremendous amount of money to those of us who still have jobs or are financially able to get through even without a job was so that it could provide that stimulative effect. That means that beyond self-interest, we all have an obligation to use the money in a way that will accomplish that goal.