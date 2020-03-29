Editorial: Here's something to do while stuck inside: Fill out the census

As we all struggle to hold onto as much of a sense of normalcy as we can during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, here’s one regular, if mundane, task that could help: Fill out your census form.
The coronavirus outbreak is hitting the United States at a crucial time, just as efforts to count its population would normally be reaching their peak. Of course, the pandemic has changed that, as it has altered so many other things. Since the COVID-19 emergency declaration, Steven Dillingham, director of the U.S. Census Bureau, announced that all field operations would be suspended until at least April 1 to protect the health and safety of the public, Census Bureau employees and those seeking a temporary census job.
The decision affected South Carolina’s three census offices in Charleston, Columbia and Greenville, where census takers here are being hired and trained. Mr. Dillingham said census takers could begin as early as late May to visit households that have not responded to the 2020 Census. But the exact date surely will and should be determined by the arc of the pandemic, not by census takers’ needs.
As of Mr. Dillingham’s most recent statement, more than 11 million households already had responded, and that number has more than doubled since then. But it needs to get much higher still, because the coronavirus raises the possibility that in-person visits — which target households that have not turned in their questionnaires — might be delayed.
The good news is that it’s never been easier to fill out a census form without having to talk to a census taker. It’s the nation’s first decennial census that’s encouraged most people to answer the questionnaire online (my2020census.gov), and most households should have received at least one mailing from the Census Bureau with instructions, including a crucial 12-character Census ID, for doing just that. Those less adept with computers can provide their information by telephone by calling toll-free 844-330-2020. For most people, the process itself will take only a few minutes and is pretty self-explanatory (unlike, say, federal income tax returns).
As of Friday, South Carolina’s response rate was only 25.6 percent, according to the bureau’s website. That’s better than a few other states but still below the national average of 28.1 percent. Let’s get those numbers up.
The more we proactively help the Census Bureau, the better and quicker it can do its important job, particularly without having to send people to knock on doors.
And don’t underestimate the importance of this work. The job of the Census Bureau is outlined in Article 1 of the Constitution (though it uses the phrase “actual Enumeration,” not the word “census”), and the results will shape everything from congressional and state legislative districts to vast amounts of government spending and important local planning efforts. So while you have some time on your hands, do your part by filling out your census form.