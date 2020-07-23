Editorial: Henry McMaster's obscene gift to private schools

In the age of COVID-19, the Congress has been spending breathtaking amounts of money in ways we never would have imagined: sending $1,200 checks to everyone it can find an address or bank account number for, providing larger unemployment checks than the paychecks they replaced, doling out billions of dollars in forgivable loans to small businesses, not-so-small businesses and nonprofits, whether they produce useful or even socially acceptable goods and services or not.
When the priority is keeping people paid as a pandemic cripples large segments of our economy, it’s not at all unreasonable to include private schools among the businesses and nonprofits that receive forgivable loans.
It might not even be unreasonable to help them adapt to a socially distanced reality, as Gov. Henry McMaster did when he used $2.4 million from a $48 million federal education fund to help historically black colleges upgrade computer hardware and software and distance learning programs.
What is unreasonable is helping private schools through the pandemic more than twice as much as we’re helping public schools. Yet that is precisely what Mr. McMaster attempted to do Monday when he promised $32 million from that education fund to pay for “tuition grants” to help 5,000 students attend private school.
A judge temporarily blocked that program on Wednesday, but there’s little reason to expect that a lawsuit challenging it will succeed: The fact that something is a bad idea doesn’t make it unconstitutional. And this is a very bad idea.
South Carolina’s private schools already received somewhere between $30 million and $70 million through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to a review by The Post and Courier’s Jessica Holdman and Seanna Adcox. Even if you use the low figure, that’s an average of $600 for each of the state’s 50,000 private-school students.
By comparison, our public schools have received about $440 million in federal CARES Act funding: $216 million that went directly to schools, up to $211 million appropriated by the Legislature to pay for face-to-face summer school and five extra days at the start of this school year and $12 million for meal programs. That comes to about $560 for each of the 780,000 students in public schools, or $40 less per student than the private schools already have received.
But Gov. McMaster decided that wasn’t enough of a bailout for private schools. His $32 million grant gives them on average about $640 more per student. That means taxpayers are providing an average of $560 in federal emergency funding for each student in public schools and $1,240 for each student in private schools.
That is obscene.
The governor and others who want to throw our tax dollars at private schools will argue that comparison is unfair, because it doesn’t include the money taxpayers normally spend on public schools. But it doesn’t include that money because it is the job of the state to provide all children with an education ... through our public school system.
If parents prefer to send their children to private schools instead of the schools that the taxpayers provide for them, that is their right. However, it is not the responsibility of taxpayers to pay for children to attend private schools, any more than it’s the responsibility of taxpayers to pay for security companies to patrol private communities that don’t like their local police force or burglar alarm systems for individuals who want extra protection.
If our public school system isn’t doing its job, it’s the constitutionally mandated job of our Legislature to fix it, to change the laws and funding and personnel as appropriate to ensure that it does the job it needs to do. Unfortunately, our lawmakers fail year after year after year to do that.
Unfortunately, too, our lawmakers did not think to make the governor get their approval for distributing the $48 million that South Carolina received from the federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund. If they had, perhaps we wouldn’t be sending two-thirds of it to private schools, no strings attached, while our public schools have to bear the extra expense of COVID-19 with just 45% of the federal aid per student that those private schools get.