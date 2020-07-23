Editorial: Help the Lowcounty Food Bank feed those in need

Anyone who still doubts the struggles that the pandemic has created for many in the Charleston region should show up at 9 a.m. Friday at Mount Moriah Baptist Church on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.
That’s where and when the Lowcountry Food Bank plans to distribute 600 boxes of fruits and vegetables, 400 boxes of shelf-stable food and gallons of milk as part of its ongoing efforts to address hunger and food insecurity brought on by COVID-19 and its economic fallout. It’s unclear if all that will be enough to meet the demand.
Since the pandemic began in March, the Lowcountry Food Bank has packed and distributed more than 62,000 shelf-stable disaster relief boxes and more than 61,000 prepacked produce boxes.
It also has shifted its operations to limit volunteers (who need to maintain distance from each other) and to prepackage more food for easier — and more socially distanced — distribution, such as the one set for Friday at Mount Moriah.
This spring, as the virus arrived and the state largely shut down, many realized the pandemic would place increased demands on local nonprofits — and many responded with donations to help. One example was D. Michael Wilson, former CEO of Ingevity, and his wife, Pam, who in April pledged to give the food bank a dollar for every dollar it raised, up to $150,000.
That helped the Lowcountry Food Bank get off to a good start at a challenging time. But as the demand continues, and may even grow, it will need more help from all of us.
The nonprofit, which serves 10 coastal counties, has seen a nearly 500% increase in demand from people who struggle with hunger. Many people who had never sought food assistance are seeking it now. And the situation might get worse before it gets better: The food bank anticipates another surge in demand next month.
“With federal unemployment payments set to end in July, many anticipate significant increases in August,” said Mr. Wilson, who plans to attend Friday’s distribution to raise awareness of the philanthropic need. “If children do not return to classrooms in September, the demand will remain elevated as meals served at school represent a significant source of nutrition for our children who are most at risk.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life and a lack of available financial resources for food. More than 10% of the U.S. population struggles with hunger, and the situation is worse in South Carolina.
In 2018, the food insecurity rate in South Carolina was 11.8%, but this year’s rate is projected to be 17.2%, according to Feeding America, the umbrella group for all the nation’s food banks. This state’s counties with some of the highest rates are Williamsburg (21.6%), Horry (18.6%) and Jasper (18.4%).
During this time, many of us are starving for more social interaction, for a more robust economy and for a return to all that we loved about our former, pre-COVID lives.
The staff, volunteers and donors behind the Lowcountry Food Bank need our help to make sure no one is starving for something to eat.