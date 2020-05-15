Editorial: Help SC's good companies reopen and stay open despite COVID-19

It’s become a partisan flashpoint in Congress: Companies that want to resume operations or continue to supply the critical services that allowed them to stay open during the pandemic want assurance that they will not face an avalanche of lawsuits if they follow the best guidance available on protecting employees and customers from infection. Major employee groups, on the other hand, argue that there needs to be clear, enforceable guidance before workers will feel safe returning to their jobs.
Even if lawmakers in Washington can’t find their way to the obvious middle ground between those two reasonable positions, there is in fact an obvious middle ground, and South Carolina and other states should lead the way in staking it out
As Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill told a congressional hearing on Tuesday, businesses need to reopen not only for their own sake but to help put people back to work and lift the nation out of the COVID-19-induced recession. “If businesses do not have confidence in their ability to reopen, America’s recovery efforts will be further delayed, causing even more severe economic harm,” she said.
A particularly poignant point was made by Kevin Smartt, CEO of a group of Texas convenience stores, who detailed how his company had struggled to keep open stores that were often the only source of groceries and medicines in small Texas towns and protect his staff despite what he described as “the constantly shifting and conflicting public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal, state and local government agencies.”
“Our business, and other essential businesses, that have made real efforts to do the right thing should not be punished with unfair lawsuits just because we kept our doors open for the American public,” Mr. Smartt said.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who assembled a panel of business, legal and labor leaders to testify before his Judiciary Committee, agreed that such companies now find themselves in a legal “no man’s land,” and promised to try to find a bipartisan approach that would give them temporary relief from federal lawsuits.
But workers won’t return to their jobs, and customers won’t return to stores and restaurants, and people certainly won’t travel unless they can be assured that they will be safe.
The witness panel was unanimous on the need for occupation-specific enforceable federal safety and health rules that, so far, have not been issued. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued only non-enforceable guidance that more than one witness described as vague.
The failure, so far, of the Trump administration to issue more specific, enforceable rules is a major flaw in the president’s phased reopening plan and a serious obstacle to economic recovery, one Congress could correct by writing such rules itself.
Equally important, our Legislature should protect S.C. businesses and employees with a two-pronged approach that provides temporary safe-harbor from state lawsuits as long as businesses follow a formal, enforceable set of rules, written by the Legislature or the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, that can assure workers that they will be adequately cared for if they become ill because of inadequate protection on the job.
This would require the Labor Department to be more aggressive and quicker in addressing workplace safety complaints, and violations would need to carry much tougher penalties than state law generally allows.
In addition to protecting workers, those rules should give customers the assurance they need that businesses from restaurants and hotels to barber shops and gyms are safe to return to — thereby helping them, and our economy, even more.