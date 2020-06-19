Editorial: Headed back out? Take these steps to say safe from COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it best: “The virus sets the timeline.” Indeed, it does. The only control we humans have over the novel coronavirus is how we respond to it.
And now, after a few months of hibernating to avoid overwhelming hospitals, we’re seeing infections increase again. Most epidemiologists expected that would happen as businesses reopened and people started going back to work.
And because the fight against COVID-19 is an evolving one, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated recommendations for staying healthy.
“In general,” according to the CDC, “the more closely you interact with others and the longer the interaction, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread.”
Wash your hands: You’re probably not washing your hands as often as you did earlier. Don’t slack off. Hand-to-mouth transmission is just one step away from direct transmission. Scrub up just like doctors do. Give it a full 20 seconds with plenty of soap and water. Otherwise, use hand sanitizers that are at least 60% alcohol. And when it’s all done, try to avoid touching your face.
Wear a mask around other people: The main way the virus is believed to be spread is through droplets from a cough or a sneeze. Masks below the grade of N95 mostly protect other people. But to a lesser but appreciable degree, they also prevent us from taking a direct hit by breathing in the bug. And remember, some people have no symptoms but can still spread the virus.
Avoid putting masks on children younger than 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing or would be unable to remove the mask without help.
Keep your distance: Staying 6 feet apart is considered a minimum. Consider even a wider berth for people at a high risk of succumbing to the virus — people 65 and older or those with chronic health problems or weakened immune systems.
Limit your time around other people. The longer you wait in a line or equivocate over what brand of ketchup to buy, the greater your chance of being infected — or possibly spreading the infection.
Disinfect keyboards, cellphones, TV remotes, countertops, door knobs, faucets and other often-touched surfaces.
Wear gloves if you are caring for someone who is sick. Otherwise, the CDC does not recommend them. But use your head, and put them on when cleaning possibly infected surfaces or cleaning up after others.
Monitor your health: Take your temperature. If it’s below 100.4 degrees, you’re good to go. If it’s 100.4 or higher, you’re probably fighting some kind of inflammation, and it’s time to get checked out. Stay home. A persistent cough and shortness of breath are common symptoms of COVID-19. Some people report losing their sense of taste or smell, or both. Symptoms might appear 2-14 days after exposure.
Swimming pools, hot tubs and water parks are probably safe. The water in most of these is chlorinated, which helps kill a wide range of germs, and the CDC has so far said there’s no evidence the virus can spread through the water. But people nearby can still infect you directly.
The CDC also updated its list of things to consider when around other people, such as avoiding small, enclosed environments with poor ventilation, letting guests know where they can wash their hands and letting guests serve themselves food and drinks. Travel, sporting and event-hosting guidelines also have been updated, all at cdc.gov.
The recommendations aren’t perfect and don’t cover everything — Is it safe to go to church, visit grandma? — so you’ll have to use your head.
Stay safe and help stop the spread.