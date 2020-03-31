Editorial: Happy April Fools’ Day

Scammers are working overtime, and COVID-19 isn’t the only virus to worry about. Crooks are working by telephone, computer, text messaging, social media — every way imaginable — to leverage coronavirus fears and separate people from their money. And, worse, they’re getting better at it.
The best medicine: Don’t answer calls from numbers you or your phone don’t recognize, and don’t respond to emails or texts from unverifiable senders.
Many of the latest ruses are related to the $1,200 in relief payments many Americans will be getting in about three weeks. Be assured that the IRS has the information it needs. You don’t need to do anything to receive a check or credit on this year’s tax return. As a rule, never give a Social Security number or banking information over the phone.
The S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs has warned about fake charities. Scammers often come up with organizational names similar to something legitimate. Don’t be fooled. Registered charities can be checked out via the Federal Trade Commission website or the S.C. Secretary of State’s website or by calling 888-242-7478.
Senior citizens should beware. Computer-dialed calls supposedly from Medicare or the Social Security Administration, complete with robot voices, are telling people their benefits are about to be cut off, or that there’s been suspicious activity regarding their accounts. That’s the come-on. Don’t fall for it or give out any personal information — even by pressing a digit on your keypad for a response.
Most telephone scammers don’t bother to leave a message if you don’t answer, but computerized scammers, complete with robot voices and supposedly from government agencies, do in the hope someone bites and calls back. Don’t do it. The same goes for text messages containing computer links. Don’t go there.
One scam targeting the elderly provides a computer link to a “coronavirus preparedness test,” but the link inserts malware into computer devices. And some dormant computer viruses such as the so-called Zeus Sphinx, designed to harvest banking credentials stored in electronic devices, have reemerged.
Greed is another secret sauce scammers use to bait people. Be skeptical of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to invest in products related to the coronavirus pandemic, or anything that sounds too good to be true, or anything that has a ring of truth to it but you don’t quite understand.
If you believe you’ve been targeted in a scam, report it to a law enforcement agency. Suspected scams can also be reported via FTC and Federal Communications Commission websites. South Carolinians can report scams and identity theft to Consumer Affairs by calling 844-835-5322 or by filling out a report via its website, www.consumer.sc.gov.
Don’t be fooled.