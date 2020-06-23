Editorial: Greenville acted wisely to require masks; others should follow

It’s regrettable how our response to the coronavirus pandemic has become so politicized, but we’re encouraged that some city officials are taking the lead when it comes to recognizing we need more serious action to protect ourselves and one another.
Their example should send a powerful message to Gov. Henry McMaster either to order mask-wearing statewide or at the bare minimum to clarify that cities and counties have the authority to act on their own.
On Monday, Greenville became South Carolina’s first big city to require that masks be worn in certain public places. It’s a smart idea that we hope soon spreads to other cities, including those in the Charleston region.
Greenville’s ordinance requires masks inside grocery stores and pharmacies and requires them to be worn by employees in retail stores and salons. City Council approved it unanimously after South Carolina’s infections rose for several days and as Upstate health providers said intensive care beds were more than half filled, according to The Post and Courier’s Eric Connor.
Greenville’s ordinance doesn’t require masks in parks and other outdoor spaces. Customers in retail stores and salons aren’t required to wear them, but they are if they go in grocery stores or pharmacies because those are more essential businesses. While customers could face a $25 fine for not wearing a mask and businesses with unmasked employees could be fined $100, the city’s focus won’t be enforcement. As Mayor Knox White explained, the point of the ordinance is that “It sends a signal to people to wear masks.”
That’s both appropriate and wise. The ordinance seems to violate Gov. McMaster’s executive orders that restrict what local governments can do to protect their communities from the pandemic; trying to enforce it could not only stray into lawlessness but also subject the city to lawsuits it could lose.
But Mr. McMaster has it within his power to let Greenville’s and any other elected leaders protect their communities, and he should do so, just as he allowed local governments to close their beaches. Or better still, he could require that masks be worn statewide by all those in grocery stores and pharmacies and by all restaurant employees.
Meanwhile, city staff began distributing about 50,000 protective masks to grocery and drug stores. Others with a Greenville business license may pick up as many as 100 masks from a city distribution site.
The city also will use $250,000 of privately raised money for small grants to small, locally owned and independent businesses. These so-called boost grants are limited to $1,000 and to city businesses with fewer than 50 workers and less than $1 million in annual sales. “Not only we are asking businesses to do more for the sake of public health, but we are giving them the tools to do it,” Mayor White said.
The state’s daily total of new cases has set several record highs recently. We now have logged more than 25,000 cases and 650 deaths. Hospitalizations are rising, too.
Wearing a mask in public — particularly indoors where social distancing can be difficult — is one of the simplest and most sensible steps we can all take to fight this pandemic.
Fortunately, Columbia was expected to pass a mask ordinance Tuesday night, and Charleston might soon follow suit.
For many of us, the lethal nature of the novel coronavirus has not hit home yet, and we hope it never will, but we shouldn’t wait to act. Instead, we should listen to voices such as Greenville City Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming, who lost a family member to the virus. For many people, she said, COVID-19 statistics “may be numbers ... but they are actually human beings.”
For much of the pandemic, the infection rate in the Charleston area was not as high as other parts of the state. That’s now changed — Charleston County has led the state in new cases recently — so local leaders should carefully eye Greenville’s example and follow suit.