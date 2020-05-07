Editorial: Going to the beach? Forget the umbrellas, remember the courtesy

With many of South Carolina’s coastal cities easing beach restrictions, it’s easy to get carried away by the presummer excitement. But there’s still a pandemic going on. So if you’re planning a weekend beach trip, we urge you to bring plenty of courtesy and common sense — and leave your coolers, umbrellas and chairs at home.
Our future access depends on it.
The ongoing debate over who is allowed on the state’s public beaches might be the testiest flashpoint over our dueling impulses. It’s critical that we continue protective measures, particularly social distancing, to reduce the spread of COVID-19. But we all want to see our communities return to normal as much as possible for the sake of our economy (and our sanity).
Both impulses are understandable; there are no black hats or white hats in the conflict among local governments about beach access.
We understand why the Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach and others set up checkpoints to limit access to their popular beaches: to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by limiting crowds there. We also understand why those who live close to the beaches resent not being able to get to the shore for a walk or run, particularly when beach residents still can travel inland to shop and resume some normal activities.
Those checkpoints are slowly fading. The Isle of Palms removed its checkpoint Wednesday, while Folly and Sullivan’s scaled back their restricted hours (to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., respectively) to permit nonresidents in the early mornings and evenings. We’re encouraged that the Isle of Palms had relatively few visitors and fewer problems when it reopened Wednesday, but this weekend will be the real test.
Mother’s Day weekend normally is one of the busiest times along South Carolina’s beaches. Even during this pandemic, a mild weather forecast and a growing sense of cabin fever might draw big crowds.
That’s where we all can help — by respecting the spirit and the letter of new rules designed to minimize crowding. The three beach cities all have so-called “keep it moving” ordinances that outlaw chairs, coolers and shade structures; some restrict the size of a family to no more than three people. Of course, they also require people to remain at least 6 feet apart. The Isle of Palms also has scaled back its public parking to discourage crowds.
Sitting in the sun is a normal beach activity, but doing that causes most of us to linger, so it increases the number of people on the beach at any one time — which increases the danger of getting too close.
So people going to the beach shouldn’t plan to linger as long as they otherwise might, and they should be courteous not only to law enforcement but to others who might like their turn. It’s clear many elected officials have misgivings as to whether it’s too soon to relax restrictions, and depending on what they see this weekend, they still have flexibility under Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order to do what they think is best.
Ideally, the numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths will drop steadily in the coming weeks, encouraging beach communities to loosen restrictions further and allowing restaurants, rentals and other beach businesses to revive. But there’s no timetable for how soon that will happen, and many experts already have sounded the alarm that we’re reopening too fast and eventually might have to dial it back.
Until then, we must prove we can go to the beach responsibly, respecting social distance and local rules, in order to minimize the chance of another backlash.