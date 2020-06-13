Editorial: Give SC cities, counties flexibility to weather pandemic without raising taxes

If we lose our job or get a pay cut, we don’t just keep spending money on extras. We cancel that fancy kitchen renovation. We keep driving that aging car rather than buying a new one. We skip the European vacation, probably even the week at the beach. We drop the premium cable channels and scale back from beef tenderloins to chicken and mow our own lawn.

We use our suddenly reduced income to pay for necessities: our mortgage and utilities and (scaled-back) groceries and medical care.

We expect our government to do the same when times are tough — like when a pandemic shuts down much of the economy, plunges the world into recession and dries up tax revenue.

Unfortunately, the S.C. Legislature doesn’t let cities and counties do that. S.C. law says cities and counties have to keep spending money on extras. Well, technically, they don’t have to spend the money on extras; they could just let it sit in the bank. But there’s a big pot of money — huge in the case of tourism destinations such as Charleston — that cities and counties can’t use to pay for police and fire protection or garbage collection or storm water management or planning and zoning or all those other services that a local government has to provide even when tax revenue drops off.

Instead, money from local sales taxes on hotel stays and restaurant meals has to be spent on items the Legislature has determined to be tourism-related: civic centers, cultural and historic facilities, beach access and renourishment, and advertising, for instance.

Those are all perfectly fine things to spend money on — after you’ve funded essential services. Just like a home renovation and a vacation are perfectly fine expenditures — once you’ve paid your mortgage, utilities and grocery bill.

We’ve always had a problem with the Legislature’s too-narrow definition of tourism-related expenditures, which doesn’t even include all the extra police Charleston has to hire because of all the tourists. And we’ve never though it proper for the Legislature to tell locally elected city and county councils how they can spend the tax money they collect, even if the directions made sense.

But it’s particularly absurd to mandate that millions of dollars be spent on extras at a time when cities and counties face the real prospect of having to cut essential services. It doesn’t matter how glitzy your ad campaign or how wide your beach or how fabulous your fine arts center, people aren’t going to vacation in your community if you don’t have enough police and firefighters to keep it safe or if the garbage is piling up.

So we applaud the recommendation by Gov. Henry McMaster’s accelerateSC task force — made up of leaders in business, government and the nonprofit sector — to let cities and counties use hospitality and accommodations tax revenue to pay for general governmental expenses during the 2020-21 budget year. We’d like to see the restrictions lifted permanently, but this should (let us hope) cover the immediate need until the economy can get back in gear.

We also applaud the task force’s recommendation that cities and counties be given the same flexibility the Legislature has to pass a temporary budget now for the July 2020-June 2021 fiscal year and come back in the fall to pass a more permanent one, once we know more about how deep the recession will be and how high the extra costs will go.

If governments don’t have flexibility to put their revenue to the best use at this moment of sudden cost increases and revenue reductions, some will believe they have no choice but to raise taxes, which could inflict further damage on an already struggling economy.

Since state law requires cities and counties to pass their 2020-21 budgets before July 1, the Legislature should provide them with the flexibility to pass temporary measures when lawmakers return June 23 to approve a spending plan for up to $2 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Act money. While they’re at it, it wouldn’t hurt to go ahead and grant that temporary relief from spending money on extras. Because, well ... this is no time for legislatively mandated wasteful spending.