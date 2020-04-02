Editorial: Finish a plan to deal with the homeless and COVID-19

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, the Charleston region needs to do a better job identifying, testing, quarantining and treating homeless people who have symptoms of COVID-19.
The particular vulnerability of this population has been clear as the COVID-19 threat approached, and while some planning progress has been made, it’s not enough. The handling of potentially infected homeless people still is handled largely on a case-by-case basis. Fortunately, there have been only a few incidents so far, but such a loose approach won’t be sustainable if their numbers continue to rise, as we expect will happen.
The Charleston region’s prime shelter, One80 Place, is doing what it can but it’s full, and the nonprofit is finding it nearly impossible to move anyone into new housing. That means the problem largely lies beyond its doors, with the homeless who have not been sheltering there or perhaps lost their home only recently, maybe because they first lost their job.
In 2019, South Carolina had 4,172 people counted as homeless, and experts say the number is surely higher. The same count found more than 200 homeless sheltered in Charleston County, but also more than 100 without a place to stay.
Of course, this is not just a Lowcountry issue. The pandemic has reached homeless populations across the globe and the United States, and it’s of special concern because the stay-at-home approach to limiting its spread doesn’t necessarily help those without a home.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg recently told City Council that the city had helped a homeless person get tested and stay in a hotel until the results came back. Fortunately, he said, they were negative.
The city has agreed to set aside $40,000 from its federal Community Development Block Grant to help pay for temporary housing for homeless people who need to self-quarantine or self-isolate because of the coronavirus. That’s a relatively small sum to cover when considering the potential transportation, testing, feeding and other costs.
It’s unclear who else will help. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control received $45 million to combat the pandemic, and the initial plan was to use $1.7 million of that to quarantine 150 poor and homeless patients for 28 days. It’s unclear how a slice of that will be distributed here, or what other local governments will kick in.
Meanwhile, calls to Trident United Way’s 211 resource line have skyrocketed in recent weeks. Calls regarding food pantries are running almost eight times higher, and calls seeking help with paying rent have doubled. United Way President and CEO Chloe Knight Tonney said these calls show a need to step up philanthropy, adding, “There’s a segment of the population that we may serve on a regular basis. Now imagine that on steroids because we have our friends, family members, neighbors now impacted by this.”
Even in non-emergencies, such as the large encampment of homeless people living in tents under Interstate 26 four years ago, the solution involves a mix of government, nonprofit and philanthropic moves. We realize this pandemic emergency has created new financial and psychological stresses — as well as many other issues — but those same partners need to pull together again to create a more coordinated effort to address the homeless affected by COVID-19, for their sake and for everyone else’s.