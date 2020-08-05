Editorial: Feds bungled new coronavirus reporting system for hospitals; they have to fix it

Remember the old call to “flatten the curve”? The primary goal of school closings and stay-at-home orders and other disruptions we’ve endured since March was to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from overwhelming our hospital system.

So it was disturbing when the hospital data went dark for 10 days last month, at the same time that S.C. deaths and infection rates were reaching new daily highs.

It’s disturbing that nearly three weeks since the blackout, we’re still seeing only limited information about how full our hospitals are.

Even more disturbing: The numbers we are getting aren’t accurate.

Part of the problem, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reports, is that a new hospital reporting system is counting every conceivable type of hospital bed — including pediatric beds, neonatal intensive care unit bassinets, psychiatric beds, labor and delivery beds and rehabilitation beds — even though many of those beds can’t be used to treat adult coronavirus patients.

Using those numbers would give a misimpression of how much capacity our hospitals have to care for more infected patients, which is why DHEC is not reporting a lot of the numbers … at least not in an easy-to-access way. The state totals that it started reporting last week are limited to the number of ICU beds in use and available and the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, so we don’t know how many beds are available for patients who don’t need intensive care.

Beyond that, as The Post and Courier’s Mary Katherine Wildeman and Avery G. Wilks report, some county numbers, which are still reported periodically, are just nonsensical: The only hospital in Georgetown County says it’s 99% full, but DHEC’s website shows only 69% of beds in the county are in use, with 68 beds available.

The inaccurate and incomplete numbers come at a time that the nation is still arguing over how to deal with COVID-19 — more lockdowns or back to business? mask mandates or not? — and even whether it’s really a serious danger. And they come as a result of a mid-July White House order that hospitals immediately stop reporting capacity data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and instead send it to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system.

So it’s no surprise that critics see the switch as an effort to sideline the CDC, which has been unwilling to toe an erratic presidential line about the pandemic, or else an effort to manipulate the way the numbers are presented, or even the numbers themselves.

It’s not clear that either is the case. A S.C. hospital official tells us the pandemic had in fact demonstrated the need to replace the CDC’s old reporting system with a newer one, and anyone who’s made as small a change as switching to a new computer knows that initial problems are inevitable.

What is clear is that the federal government botched the rollout — at least in part because it tried to make such a quick switch, without advanced warning or input from the people who would be reporting and using the information and without keeping the old system online during the transition.

Fortunately, DHEC and the S.C. Hospital Association are making good progress on a fix to ensure that our hospitals, and policymakers, have the information they need to manage the pandemic. Unfortunately, that likely will require another layer of reporting.

Although we’re glad we can rely on local officials to find a solution, this is simply not an acceptable situation. Hospitals already face increased workloads and reduced revenue as a result of the pandemic. They should not be forced to operate a redundant reporting system because the federal government and its private contractor can’t get the kinks worked out of their new system. Health and Human Services officials have to start asking the right questions and reporting the answers in a useful way, sooner rather than later.