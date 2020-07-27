Editorial: Drama at one SC school holds a lesson for the state as COVID cases climb

Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to replace most of the board of the S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics offers yet another reminder of how far our state is from getting its arms around the coronavirus pandemic more than four months after he ordered public schools closed to slow its spread.

We’re not convinced that this was a simple case of retaliation, although there’s no question that Mr. McMaster replaced appointees serving in holdover status after parents and legislators complained about the board’s refusal to offer only a virtual option for fall classes. School officials acknowledged that parents and students “overwhelmingly” wanted to return to the residential high school for in-person learning.

We’re not convinced, either, that the governor is wrong to put his own people on the board — there’s a big difference between removing your own appointees from a board midterm and not reappointing your predecessor’s appointees once their terms expire, as happened here. But we certainly wish he had gotten around to doing that when their terms expired. (This is another reminder that we have too many state agencies that are run by part-time boards — and too many state agencies, for that matter — which makes it nearly impossible for a governor to pay attention to the appointments until there’s a problem.)

But as much as we are convinced that kids need to be back in class, it’s difficult to criticize the Governor’s School board’s decision to offer only a virtual option this fall, given the extra challenges posed by operating a residential high school and the extra disruption that changing the schedule mid-course would cause. For that matter, it’s difficult to criticize the growing number of regular school districts that are resisting the governor’s call to commit to offering five-day-a-week in-person classes beginning in six weeks.

The risk of infection in South Carolina has only gotten worse in the weeks since Mr. McMaster started pushing in-person classes in the fall. So much worse that even colleges, which stand to lose money every day they keep their campuses closed, are getting cold feet about starting the fall semester in-person.

For instance, Clemson officials, who are spending $25 million to make the campus safer for in-person instruction, projected Friday that they would lose $12 million to $15 million in housing and dining revenue because of their decision to push back the start of in-person classes a month, to Sept. 21.

And schools aren’t the only ones losing money because of concerns about infection.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Our economy continues to limp along because too many people believe — in many cases reasonably — that it’s not safe to go back to even a modified business as normal. They — we — don’t believe it’s safe because the number of people becoming infected in our state keeps climbing, the rate of infection remains alarmingly high, our hospitals are filling up, and the death toll continues to mount at a disturbing rate.

The infections continue to climb because not enough of us are taking COVID-19 seriously. And one reason there aren’t enough of us taking his seriously is that our leaders aren’t insisting that we do so. Specifically, Mr. McMaster isn’t doing the one thing a governor can do to make the seriousness of the problem clear, and to start to make a difference: telling us we have to wear masks in public.

Is a mask mandate a panacea? Of course not. Neither is the mask itself. We also need to remain at least 6 feet away from other people —with our masks on — wash our hands and disinfect surfaces compulsively and stay home as much as possible, and always if we’re sick.

But wearing a mask is key to the strategy, and Mr. McMaster’s refusal to demand it is emboldening a minority of South Carolinians — perhaps as low as 15% — who refuse to wear one … or to do anything else to slow the spread of the virus. That’s making it more difficult for the businesses that want to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem. And it’s undermining public confidence not only in the safety of getting back to work and school but also in our state’s ability to get its act together.

That’s why we’ve seen a growing number of business leaders calling on the governor to act. It’s why we’ve seen a growing number of Republican legislators urging him to act.

Mr. McMaster very reasonably wants parents and others back at work and children back in school. The way to make that happen isn’t by holding news conferences and replacing board members. It’s by using not just the bully pulpit but the actual power of his office to get COVID-19 infections in South Carolina down. And the most powerful tool he has is the mask mandate. The time is now.