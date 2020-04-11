Editorial: Don't let SC students suffer tomorrow for today's coronavirus disruptions

From kindergarten through college, South Carolina is making major accommodations to protect students from the consequences of the coronavirus-inspired shut-down of our schools.

Colleges have canceled in-person classes but not course credit and are allowing students to switch to pass-fail to avoid lowering their grade-point-averages. Some are telling high school students they don’t need college entrance exam scores.

The state is letting education students graduate without completing student teaching rotations that were interrupted when schools closed last month.

Education Superintendent Molly Spearman moved quickly to cancel this spring’s standardized testing. And even as our editorial staff holds out hope that the final two months of the school year can be pushed into the summer rather than aborted, teachers and administrators are preparing to reduce the amount of education we provide to children.

Mrs. Spearman echoed the mindset that’s gripping education when she instructed parents: “Enjoy this time; there’s a lot students can learn just by you doing special things with them.”

It’s a generous approach, certainly an understandable one. But there’s a real danger in saying, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll relax these rules,’ without thinking long and hard about why we have those rules.

The point isn’t whether children can pass a standardized test but whether they actually learn what they need to learn. Not whether student-teachers checked all the boxes, but whether they’re prepared to teach.

Officials are approving emergency shortcuts not just out of necessity but also out of a sense of fairness to individuals: We don’t want to delay students’ promotion to the next grade, their graduation, their entry into the workforce.

But we have to be fair not just in the short-term but in the long term: How well is a student served if she graduates from high school before she has a high school education, or if he starts a teaching career without the tools to succeed?

And we have to be fair not just to individuals but to society. Most of us wouldn’t be willing to trust our lives to a doctor who skipped the final couple of months of training because it wasn’t possible to complete them on schedule. While most requirements being relaxed don’t have life-or-death implications, they nonetheless make a difference.There are consequences for relaxing any of them — and we have to be prepared to mitigate the damage.

Unless student teaching is a waste of precious time, those new teachers who don’t complete that part of their training will start off less prepared than previous teachers. That means the colleges that award them degrees and the schools that hire them will have to provide more muscular mentorship programs — which we need regardless — to help them through the first months and years of teaching.

The same is true with students who are being graded on a more generous curve. Unless the class time and one-on-one instruction they’re missing was just a waste of time — and money — they’re going to start next year behind where they should be. That means first-grade teachers will have to start the year with remedial kindergarten, fifth-grade teachers will have to catch students up on the things they didn’t get around to learning, or learning well, in fourth grade, and so on all the way up through high school.

High school seniors who hadn’t already completed their graduation requirements are going to start college behind — which means our colleges have to get back into the remedial high school business. Worse, those who don’t go to college will start life behind, and, well ... we’re not sure how to fix that. But we have to fix everything we can.

Although some businesses will never reopen, and some people will never find jobs comparable to those they’ve lost, most of us will get through the shutdown of our economy and be just fine within a few years if not a few weeks after it ends. But students who lose a couple of months of critical education can be damaged for life. It’s our job to make sure that doesn’t happen.