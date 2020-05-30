Editorial: Don't let COVID-19 kill SC education and governmental reforms too

Speaker Jay Lucas told the S.C. House on the last day of this year’s regular session that he expected the Legislature would be back at work throughout the summer and fall, and make up for most of the time lawmakers missed because of the novel coronavirus.

But just as tacking a week onto the start of the next school year or even offering a muscular summer school to some students won’t make up for all the education they lost to the pandemic, the dribs and drabs of session time that lawmakers string together over the next few months won’t make up for the progress they might otherwise have made on long-overdue reforms.

Instead, lawmakers will be struggling with gut-wrenching choices about how to spend suddenly reduced tax revenue on suddenly increased needs — and how to change a world of laws to accommodate a world in which so much of what we take for granted has been upended.

We’ve been counting the cost of COVID-19 in terms of lives lost and livelihoods suspended or eliminated. Of businesses shuttered, some never to return, and most critically children’s education interrupted. And those are tremendous.

Unfortunately, they are not the only costs. Far from it. We also will pay the price of opportunities lost.

At the start of the 2020 legislative session, Mr. Lucas and other House and Senate leaders and Gov. Henry McMaster were focused on finally getting serious about ensuring that all children in South Carolina get the education they need to grow into productive adults and help our state succeed.

The main bill they focused on wasn’t the be-all, end-all some suggested, but it was a solid foundation, a powerful down payment — along with significant teacher pay raises that lawmakers were finally willing to use a booming economy to provide — on what has to be a years’-long commitment. Today that legislation is dead — to the short-sighted delight of some teachers — and in its place are the unanticipated questions of how we will catch up children who lost 12 weeks of classroom instruction, how we will adapt our schools to the COVID-19 world and, with the economy temporarily (we hope) devastated, how we will pay for the additional costs that come with that, let alone the funding to continue our nascent progress.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

At the start of the 2020 session, public attention was focused on an unnerving string of failures and betrayals by public officials: sheriffs who can’t obey the law they’re supposed to enforce, judges who don’t understand the concept of neutrality, judicial regulators who can’t see any abuses, government agencies that refuse to obey our open-records law, boards that ignore our open-meetings law, local officials who can’t seem to turn down the meals and gifts from companies vying for contracts.

Today, what legislative appetite there was to create a more public-service-oriented government through tougher disclosure laws, tougher watchdogs enforcing those laws and tougher penalties for violating them — and there never was enough — has evaporated. Muscled out of focus by an understandable fixation on protecting our health while rebuilding our economy and our lives, while those public officials who wish to abuse their position go merrily on their way.

Lawmakers’ third big reform of 2020 was supposed to rein in the state-owned utility, Santee Cooper. But with appetites waning for the deeply flawed NextEra purchase bid, every day that passes puts us a little further from the collapse of the V.C. Summer construction project and thereby strengthens the hand of Santee Cooper apologists who oppose any reforms beyond those the utility has offered on its own.

The precise way we do things has changed, and lawmakers will have to make some adjustments, even some wholesale changes as a result. But some things have not changed. It is just as essential as ever to ensure that all children in South Carolina get a solid education, and that the people of South Carolina have honest, open public officials who are working for us, not against us.