Editorial: Don't disrupt Charleston school board's work with divisive election plan

The Charleston County School Board already faced tremendous challenges trying to provide the same top-notch education to children from low-income families as it provides to better-off students when the coronavirus pandemic slammed the classroom doors shut for 12 weeks and strained teachers’ ability to educate even the best and brightest students.
Now, here and across the state and nation, summer make-up programs and even the next school year are up in the air, as education officials struggle to find the balance between an online education that is far from adequate and an in-person education that could be less than safe.
But anyone who figured this was reason enough for Charleston County legislators to forget about their ill-conceived plan to overhaul the way we elect school board members underestimated our legislators. Or maybe overestimated them.
On the second of two days legislators managed to convene since COVID-19 interrupted the session in March, the Senate passed a bill to force school board members (who are currently elected countywide) to run in single-member districts starting in two years.
The legislation was filed after the school board members refused demands to back off their mission-critical plan to address long-simmering education problems. Lawmakers made those demands after some parents of students in high-achieving schools worried the changes would lower standards and some parents of students in low-achieving schools worried their schools might close.
In response to complaints, the district has put off closing tiny, under-performing schools and has repeatedly modified proposals to get more low-income students into better schools. And in April, it demonstrated that it could indeed improve diversity at high-performing schools without lowering academic standards, announcing that half the students admitted to its expanded classes at Buist Academy for Advanced Studies are non-white, and all of them scored at the 75th percentile or higher on the most recent MAP Reading and Math tests — something only 70% of the current students had managed.
The bill passed by the Senate is actually a huge improvement over the punitive measure the House passed in February, which would have kicked five of the nine members off the board before their terms ended in 2022 and upended this November’s election. Senators approved an amendment by Sen. Sandy Senn — already in the making before the pandemic threw public education into a turmoil — to allow the sitting board members to complete their terms and allow this year’s elections to be held under the current at-large system, although for only two-year terms.
So the Senate version of H.5034 won’t punish board members, at least not directly. And it won’t disrupt the district’s efforts to get students caught up from the COVID-19 disruptions and get them back into classrooms in August.
But it still trades our at-large election system for a single-member-district system, which is likely to create a more divisive school board, one where members find it nearly impossible to focus on the needs of the overall community because they’re fixated on the hyper-local concerns of small groups within their districts — and where they get most things done through horse-trading.
Just about the only reason cities, counties and legislatures have given up the societal advantages of at-large elections is to increase minority representation. But Charleston is a rare, predominately white county where the voters have given African Americans a seat at the table without resorting to the Balkanization of our community. In fact, the current school board has more African American members than the same-size County Council, which is elected from single-member districts. So if single-member districts change the racial makeup of the school board, it’s likely to decrease minority representation.
Fortunately, the House didn’t have a chance to consider the Senate’s changes before lawmakers adjourned for several more weeks. That means voters still have time to contact their House members and let them know that we don’t need to bring the dysfunction of single-member districts — drawn by partisan bodies looking to maximize their personal advantage — into our school board. And they should do precisely that.