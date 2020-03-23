Editorial: Don't wait for a coronavirus lockdown. Be responsible, SC, and stay home

No one can say for certain how long the coronavirus pandemic will last, or how bad things will get. Medical experts say it will be with us for some time. And things are getting worse.

The best way to avoid getting COVID-19 and slow the spread of the virus is to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to travel. The elected leaders of Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Charleston County correctly made that plea Sunday.

As Mount Pleasant's Will Haynie put it, there's a storm-party mentality now, but the storm is already here. "If you carry this virus," Mr. Haynie said, "you are the storm.”

The requests for all but the most essential workers to stay home don’t go as far as the growing number of lockdown orders that have shuttered businesses and restricted residents to their homes in other parts of the country, but we need to heed them. If we fail to act responsibly, it’s almost inevitable that we will face a far more restrictive lockdown.

It’s important to remember that such draconian measures may make sense in such virus hot spots as California, but they aren’t one-size-fits-all solutions. Gov. Henry McMaster and other leaders would be expected to lay out the compelling need for similar action here before considering such an order.

Slowing the spread of the coronavirus also will help protect our hospitals and medical community from quickly becoming overwhelmed, straining the supply of beds and equipment and putting doctors and nurses at greater personal risk.

The number of cases surely will rise as the shamefully slow roll-out of testing ramps up and reveals a larger number of cases and the breadth of the outbreak. Increased testing also should give experts better data to help them get a handle on the mortality rate of the virus and perhaps gain crucial insights into more effective treatments.

Of course, there is a tremendous economic toll attached to all of these decisions. The Charleston area already is feeling the pain, particularly in the robust hospitality industry that is so important to our economic health and social lives.

Across the state, thousands of workers have been laid off; unemployment claims are surging. Nationally, job losses already are in the millions and climbing, and economic losses are projected to be measured in the trillions of dollars. Small businesses, many of which operate on modest margins in ordinary times, are in trouble. Some won’t recover. Even major employers such as Volvo plan to suspend operations. And more closings and layoffs are expected.

The heartbreak of business closures and pleas to stay home, and the far stricter lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders elsewhere, understandably have some critics questioning the wisdom of such moves. How long should these measures remain in place? Are they enough? Are they too much? Will we reach a tipping point where the economic pain becomes unbearable?

It’s impossible to answer these questions with certainty because we’re in uncharted waters as we react to each new piece of news about the pandemic. There is inherent tension in trying to find a proper balance between public and economic health, and smart, reasonable leadership is crucial. But it is clear that the pandemic would be far worse without protective measures.

All of this is something for governmental leaders to consider as they continue to make decisions about how best to slow the spread of the coronavirus. COVID-19 and our response to it have already had a profound impact on our economic, social and public health, and will have unknown long-term consequences.

The sense of everyday normalcy we take for granted has quickly disappeared.

The federal government was ill-prepared for a public health crisis of this kind. That’s disappointing because experts had warned of the next pandemic for many years, and in recent months they had raised red flags about the novel coronavirus in particular. The long-term failure to properly plan for such a crisis, and the initial dismissal of the COVID-19 warnings as a hoax, were serious mistakes. This country is still playing catch-up as the virus continues to spread.

An examination of our failure to prepare will be an important part of a necessary retrospective after the pandemic has subsided. What worked and what didn’t? Where were the holes in our planning and messaging? This won’t be the last pandemic we face, so it’s imperative that we look back to make sure we are ready for the next one.

That’s a discussion for another time. For now, the focus correctly is on battling the virus and on saving lives.

As individuals, we must root for the scientific experts who are educating us on the virus and racing to come up with a vaccine. We must do what we can to help the doctors, nurses and other medical workers on the front lines of this public health crisis. We must hope that our leaders have the wisdom to make the right decisions in this extremely challenging time.

Most of all, we must perform our civic duty by heeding the call to stay home as much as possible, washing our hands frequently and practicing social distancing. By doing our part, we can help slow the devastating spread of coronavirus.