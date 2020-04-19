Editorial: Coronavirus will reorder civic priorities across the Charleston region

Compared with many local businesses, local governments across the Charleston region have held up relatively well during the COVID-19 pandemic. Few have had to resort to layoffs, furloughs or pay cuts.
But make no mistake, they will feel pain down the road, and it’s not too soon for them to plan how they will deal with it.
One reason cities and counties have maintained their operations is that most of what they do is essential: providing police and fire protection, disposing of our garbage, regulating local building. The other reason is most have seen widespread prosperity for years, which — combined with fiscal conservatism — has left them with healthy reserves or rainy day funds. The city and county of Charleston have their highest bond ratings ever, a sign of their relative wealth and financial stability, and that’s certainly paying off for them in these times.
From a financial standpoint, however, the battle against the novel coronavirus isn’t just a rainy day for local governments. It’s a monsoon. Their tax revenue will take a hit, and the effect of that will be felt sometime soon. Unlike the federal government, local and state governments don’t have the option of printing more money.
As The Post and Courier’s David Slade recently reported, many local governments generate revenue by taxing hotels, meals, drinks and other sales, and that stream has slowed to a drip. Many already have deferred collecting those taxes to help businesses survive. Multimillion-dollar shortfalls loom.
Mount Pleasant chief financial officer Marcy Cotov said the unprecedented situation could push back town priorities, including the purchase of a $495,000 firetruck or building a new Medal of Honor museum.
The cities of Charleston and North Charleston also expect to lose millions, but it’s impossible to guess how much because it will hinge on how soon business, including the region’s tourist economy, returns to some semblance of what it was before the pandemic and shutdowns. It’s expected to take months.
While the region is accustomed to seeing some dips because of hurricane evacuations, those disruptions usually last only for a few weeks. But this dip could rival or even exceed those caused by the 9/11 terror attacks or the Great Recession, both of which lasted more than 1½ years.
Although tourism-related taxes such as those on meals and hotel rooms might drop by the largest percentage, many city and county governments also rely on other income streams, such as sales taxes, business licenses and fees, that also likely will drop as a result of this economic slowdown. The property tax, by far the most stable source, has been politically less popular and has declined steadily as a percentage of total revenue for years. The city of Charleston’s property tax revenue won’t pay for all of its police and fire department expenses.
So local governments need to begin looking now where to trim expenses, at least until they have a more complete picture of how COVID-19 will affect their income streams. To some degree, this already has taken place. When Charleston City Council recently weighed a complicated but well-intentioned effort to provide financial help to local businesses, it ultimately backed off as the city’s Chief Financial Officer Amy Wharton reported, “As it stands right now, (with) the lack of revenues the city is receiving, there is no extra funding we could use at this point.”
Unfortunately, local elected officials should get accustomed to hearing comments like that, and the sooner they adjust to that reality, the better equipped they will become at making these hard decisions.